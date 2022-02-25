Winter weather has once again wreaked havoc with East Central University’s athletic schedules.
The ECU women and men’s basketball teams were scheduled to host Southwestern Thursday night but now those games will be played at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. today inside the Kerr Activities Center.
Then, on Saturday, Senior Day had turned into Senior Night for the ECU hoops teams. The women’s team will host Oklahoma Baptist at 5:30 p.m. and the men’s squad will battle the Bison at 7:30 p.m.
Seniors on the women’s team that will be honored include Lexi Tompkins, Madison Rehl, Hannah Ladd and Alexis Lyons. Seniors on the ECU men’s squad include Josh Apple, Cole Robertson, Jalen Crutchfield and Reggie Crawford, Jr.
The Senior Night ceremony will take place between games Saturday night.
BASEBALL
The East Central University baseball team was scheduled for a Friday-Saturday trip to Arkansas Tech. That has now changed to a Sunday-Monday series. Sunday will feature a 1 p.m. doubleheader with a single game planned for 1 p.m. Monday.
The Tigers were also supposed to play a doubleheader with Missouri Southern State on Tuesday, March 1, but that has changed to a single game beginning at 1 p.m. at Ken Turner Field.
The Tiger baseball squad enters the weekend 2-8 overall and 1-2 in Great American Conference play.
SOFTBALL
The ECU softball team was set to host Arkansas Tech on Friday and Saturday at Tigers Field and that series was also moved to a Sunday-Monday format.
The two teams will play a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Sunday followed by a single contest at 1 p.m. Monday.
The ECU softball squad enters the weekend with a 2-9 overall record with no conference games under its belt to date. The Tigers will be looking to snap a five-game losing streak.
Arkansas Tech will be the ECU’s first GAC opponent of the spring.
