Weather delays opening day for ECU baseball team

Due to the winter weather in the area the past few days, the East Central University baseball season-opener has been postponed.
The ECU baseball team was scheduled to play at the University of Central Oklahoma Wednesday. A makeup date will be set later.
Coach Sunny Golloway’s club is now set to open the 2023 season at the Dugan Invitational in Hot Springs, Arkansas, with a slight change to the schedule. East Central will meet the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith at 4 p.m. today.
The Tigers will then play Northeastern at 10 a.m. on Saturday. ECU will then wrap up play at the Dugan Invitational against Northwest Missouri State at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
East Central will open the home portion of its 2023 schedule next Tuesday versus Randall University. That contest is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Ken Turner Field.
