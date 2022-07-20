ARLINGTON, Tex. — Since the Big 12’s inception in 1996, there’s been no question about who has dominated the conference.
Oklahoma has won the conference championship in 14 of the 28 seasons. No other team in the conference has won more than three. Of the 14 teams that are currently or have been in the conference, five have never won it.
At last year’s Big 12 Media Days, the other nine teams were repeatedly asked about how to end the Sooners’ streak of six straight conference championships. The Sooners were widely considered the favorite to win it again, though Baylor eventually ended the season as champions and the Sooners missed the title game.
It was clear when the Sooners took the stage last week at AT&T Stadium that a lot had changed. The Sooners aren’t seen as the favorite, and any Sooner-related questions were instead focused on the team’s impending move to the Southeastern Conference by no later than 2025.
But the Sooners still remain in the conference for at least this season. And according to OU wide receiver Marvin Mims, not winning last season or the impending conference change haven’t changed the Sooners’ ultimate goal.
“We’re comfortable in this conference. We run the conference,” Mims said. “We don’t feel like outcasts. Nobody is thinking about the SEC or anything like that. Who knows if I’ll even play in the SEC? No one thinks about it. Even with next year and those new [four] teams coming in, nobody says anything about it, thinks about it. We’re all just worried about the upcoming season.”
Focusing on the 2022-2023 season was a constant theme for the Sooners, and that includes ignoring any perceived slights during the preseason.
The Sooners came in at second in the conference preseason poll behind Baylor, marking just the second time since 2010 that the team isn’t the preseason favorite. The Sooners had only one player on the All-Big 12 Preseason team — punter Michael Turk — which tied with Kansas for dead last in the conference.
OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel made it clear the Sooners aren’t focusing on that, either.
“I just think it’s it’s a beautiful thing when nobody’s on it or everyone’s on it, whatever it is. It’s preseason,” Gabriel said. “You’ve still got to go out there and earn it every single week. That’s why we play the game, to find out who wins and who loses. And I think every single day no matter what, you’ve still got to look yourself in the mirror every single day and continue to find ways to get better in workouts, skills and drills, in the film room, whatever it is. So we’re just gonna control we can control.”
It’s clear that message starts with head coach Brent Venables. The new Sooner coach spent much of his time in Arlington talking about the constant need for his team to improve and focus on this season.
“When you live in a place like Norman, Oklahoma, and it’s a college town and we’ve had incredible success, everybody’s always patting these guys on the back and telling them great they are,” Venables said. “Sometimes, people think you show up and you’re going to be successful just by showing up. But to me, it’s about the work.
“True success is taking something from wherever it is and making it better. And if we’re going to be a program that successful, that’s got to be a foundational piece. It’s daily improvement. We say it all the time: quit worrying about some day, and yesterday’s a dead yesterday. You learn from your past, you grow through success and failure. You’re never going to tap into the greatness inside of you unless you focus on right here and right now.”
There are still some unknowns for the Sooners to navigate, and not being the conference favorite is unknown territory for the team.
But the focus remains on this season, and OU cornerback Woodi Washington is confident they can be back on top.
“With the new coaching staff, I think we have a great shot to go back and win another Big 12 before it’s all said and done,” Washington said.
