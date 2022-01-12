Wayne wins battle of Bulldogs in Alex

ALEX — Wayne used a big second-quarter surge to rally past the Stratford Bulldogs 53-44 in the consolation championship game of the 2022 Longhorn Classic Saturday evening.
The Bulldogs edged Pontotoc Conference foe Asher 39-37 in consolation play Friday night.
Coach Ray Ardery’s team is now 5-5 on the year. Wayne is also 5-5 and Asher sunk to 4-11.
Saturday, Jan. 8
Wayne 53
Stratford 44
The SHS Bulldogs led 18-14 after the first quarter but the WHS Bulldogs responded with a game-changing 18-5 run in the second to grab a 32-23 halftime lead.
The teams played even in the second half, scoring 21 points apiece.
Canaan Weddle led Stratford with 16 points, while David Arriaga just missed double figures with nine. Sean Harian followed with six points.
Foul trouble caught up with the SHS Bulldogs as Hunter Morton, Axel McKinney and Weddle all fouled out.
Ethan Mullins led Wayne with 16 points, while Kaleb Madden followed with 12. Andrew Lee was next for the WHS Bulldogs with nine points, while Jaxon Dill hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored seven.
Friday, Jan. 7
Stratford 39, Asher 37
This game went right down to the wire.
David Arriaga scored what turned out to be the game-winning basket with 12 seconds left. Asher then worked the remaining time off the clock and attempted a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer that clanged off the front of the rim at the buzzer.
“It was definitely not a pretty win, but we’ll take it,” Ardery said.
Axel McKinney paced the Stratford offense with 10 points, while Tucker Maxwell was next with eight points, including two 3-pointers. Arriaga followed with seven points, and Canaan Weddle added six points.
Garrett Leba led the Asher offense with 14 points including a trio of 3-point baskets. Devon Lamb was next with eight points, while both Kelby Fowler and Trace King chipped in five points apiece.
