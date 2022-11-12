There won’t be anyone inside Koi Ishto Stadium today that wants the East Central University football team to defeat Southeastern during the 105th edition of the Great American Classic more than Jackson McFarlane.
McFarlane, an All-State quarterback at Ada High School in 2017, was involved with many battles against the Durant Lions during his prep career. Since then he’s battled the Savage Storm as an ECU Tiger.
However, he won’t be suited up today. McFarlane suffered a torn pectoral muscle against Northwestern earlier this season that cut his senior campaign short. But you can bet he’ll be one of the loudest dudes on the sidelines, offering encouragement to his brothers and just maybe offering a few choice words to some of ECU’s opposing players.
This sports writer hated to hear the news about the season-ending injury. ECU head coach Kris McCullough hated it. And McFarlane hated it the most.
Shortly after finding out the extent of the injury, McFarlane shared his thoughts on his personal Twitter page.
“Twelve years of playing for my hometown has come and gone quicker than I could have ever imagined. I never thought I would not get to leave the game on my own terms, let alone miss a game due to injury,” he wrote. “Unfortunately, I tore my pec against Northwestern which requires surgery and is ending my playing career.”
McFarlane was proud to be a Cougar and a Tiger. He was a playmaker for both teams and considered Norris Field “his house.”
“Getting to wear Ada across my chest for the past 12 years has been a dream come true and something I will miss forever. Being a Cougar and a Tiger was a dream I did not know I had. I’m so grateful I got to live out my dream in front of my people,” he said. “I gave my teammates and coaches everything I had for as long as I could and I am sad that I have nothing left to give them. There are so many things I will miss about playing the game, but I think I will miss stepping onto Norris Field with my brothers more than anything in the world.”
McFarlane was part of the ECU football team’s turnaround that will continue today against Southeastern. Should the Tigers get a victory, there’s a good chance they’ll get to compete in a postseason bowl game.
“My only goal was to leave this program better than I found it and I believe that I have. I knew this day was coming, but I did not know it would arrive so soon. I love this town and my teammates with everything in me. I hope that was evident in how I played the game,” McFarlane wrote. “Ada forever.”
McCullough said McFarlane was the ultimate team player. He played wide receiver for most of his ECU career but had just been moved to tailback before his injury. It would have been great to see how he would have prospered running the football for the Tigers.
“Jackson was one of the toughest and hardest-working young men I’ve ever had the chance to coach. He is really good at everything he does,” McCullough said. “He has a winning charisma about him that makes him who he is. I was hurting for him when I found out what the injury was and that he would miss the rest of the season. I knew what playing at ECU meant to him. Being able to come back home and continue his career the last few years in front of family was everything to him.”
McCullough said he would love to have him in uniform today against the dreaded Savage Storm.
“I hate not having him on Saturday in crucial situations that I know he would always be ready for but he will be a great teammate on the sidelines cheering his team on,” he said.
