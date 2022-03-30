Washington stuns Lady Panthers with late comeback

STONEWALL — The Latta Lady Panthers seemed to have eventual 2022 Beast of the East champion Washington right where they wanted them during a winner’s bracket showdown Saturday afternoon at Stonewall High School.
Latta had erupted for six runs in the top of the fourth inning to take a 13-8 lead in the back-and-forth contest.
However, with the time limit about to expire, the Lady Warriors scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning — including a two-run, walk-off home run by Addy Larman — and stunned Latta 14-13.
Caddo then knocked the Lady Panthers out of the tournament with a 10-3 win.
Washington 14, Latta 13
The game turned into a mini home run derby. Washington sent six softballs out of the park with Elly Allison and Maggie Place clubbing two home runs apiece.
Sophomore slugger Jaycie Prine hit two home runs for the Lady Panthers, while Triniti Cotanny and Malory Glenn also hit bombs for coach Missy Rogers’ squad.
Latta finished with 13 hits and Laraby Jennings led the way. She finished 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Prine went 2-for-3 with four RBIs, three runs scored and an intentional walk, while Cotanny ended up 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Taryn Batterton also went 2-for-3 and had two RBIs and scored once. Glenn went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, a double and two runs scored and Brooklyn Ryan scored two runs for the locals.
Tinley Lucas, Place and Allison went a combined 6-for-8 with nine RBIs and seven runs scored from the 3-5 spots in the Washington lineup. Ellie Loveless, Isa Portillo and Skylar Wells all cracked doubles for the Lady Warriors.
Caddo 10, Latta 3
The Lady Bruins exploded for six runs in the top of the third inning to grab an early 7-1 lead and Latta could never make up the difference.
Caddo exploded for a whopping 21 hits in the game led by leadoff hitter Jaycie Nichols, who finished 3-for-4 with two solo home runs, a double and three runs scored. Timber Hensley went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Jordyn Nichols finished 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
Latta piled up 12 hits including home runs from Taryn Batterton and Jaycie Prine. Batterton led the way for the LHS club, going 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Savannah Senkel went 3-for-3 and drove in a run, while Brooklyn Ryan — who suffered a season-ending knee injury playing travel ball on Sunday — finished 2-for-4. Jaylee Willis also had two hits for Latta, which made four errors in the game.
