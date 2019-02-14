LATTA — Shelby Garrett stole a Washington inbounds pass with 7.3 seconds left, but her momentum was carrying her out of bounds near the Lady Warriors’ bench. Still, when she tossed the ball back onto the court, Garrett probably figured the heads-up play had probably just sent the game to overtime.
However, the ball ended up in the hands of Washington star senior Katelyn Crosthwait, the worst place possible for Latta.
The Rice University signee took a couple of dribbles toward the basket and threw up a tough one-hander that rolled around the rim and dropped in as time expired to give the Lady Warriors a heart-pounding 44-42 win Tuesday night inside the Latta Panther Fieldhouse.
Washington, ranked No. 8 in Class 3A, improved to 18-4 on the year, while Latta (No. 5 in Class 2A) ends the regular season at 20-5.
“I don’t know how it went in, but we needed it to,” said Washington head coach Rocky Clarke, who coached at Byng in the ‘80s. “Crosthwait is a really good player.”
Latta head coach Bruce Plunk said Crosthwait was in the right place at the wrong time for his club.
“Shelby made a good play on the ball, It just finds her hands,” he said. “She made two or three tough shots like that with people hanging all over her. You don’t sign Division I and not be able to do some things. I don’t know that we’ll play any one player better than her the rest of the way.”
Crosthwait, who finished with a game-high 25 points, hit a basket to start the fourth quarter to put Washington on top 41-37.
Latta answered with a layup by Emma Epperly and an old-fashioned three-point play from Chloe Brinlee that gave the Lady Panthers a 42-41 advantage with 6:12 remaining.
There wouldn’t be another field goal by either team the rest of the way until Crosthwait’s game-winner. She hit one of two free shots at the 3:51 mark to knot the score at 42-all.
Washington had the ball with 1:15 left, but a turnover gave the possession back to Latta with 57.6 left.
Mattie Richardson came up with a big steal with 31 seconds left for Washington. She later banked a shot in on a drive toward the lane, but was fouled before the attempt. That set up the final, crazy 7.4 seconds.
The game was nip-and-tuck throughout. Latta led by as many as four in the first quarter before settling for an 18-16 lead heading to the second period.
Crosthwait sank a 3-pointer late in the second quarter to put Washington ahead 29-24, but Epperly scored on back-to-back trips down the floor to get Latta within 29-28 at halftime. The Lady Warriors didn’t have a single turnover through the first two quarters and ended with just three.
Delaney Beller sank a 3-pointer that gave the Lady Warriors a 36-30 lead at the 3:55 mark of the third period. However, Hailey Baber got free for an easy basket inside, and Epperly hit a free throw to cut the WHS advantage to 39-37 heading into the final eight minutes.
“It was a good game, especially for spectators. Those are the kind of games that prepare you for the playoffs,” Plunk said. “As disappointed as we are to lose, we know that’s not the end of the season. That just concludes the regular season. Now we move on to what’s really important, the playoffs.”
Brinlee continued her steady play as of late, erupting for a team-high 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field. Epperly followed with a double-double that included 14 points and 10 rebounds. Garrett sank a 3-pointer and ended with five points.
Crosthwait added five rebounds and three steals to her point total and hit 7-of-8 free throws. Beller sank 5-of-6 3-pointers for 15 points for Washington.
Latta had a huge 31-13 rebounding edge in the contest.
Seven LHS seniors were honored during a Senior Night ceremony following the game, including Megan Boyles, who was named an honorary starter when the lineups were introduced before the game.
“That group will have a special place in my heart forever. Four years ago when I came here, they were snotty-nosed freshmen. Then we added Macy to it, who I’d known all her life. They’re a special group. They’ll fuss like sisters, but they’ll fight you in a heartbeat over the other one,” Plunk said.
Now it’s on to Minco High School, where the Lady Panthers will face the Minco-Dibble winner at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in a Class 2A District title game.
“Our kids will bounce back. They’re resilient,” Plunk said.
Note: Clarke recorded his 889th career victory. He has more state tournament appearances than of any coach in the state with 25.
———o———
By The Numbers
Tuesday, Feb. 12
GIRLS
At Latta
Washington 44, Latta 42
WASHINGTON 16 13 10 5 — 44
LATTA 18 10 9 5 — 42
WASHINGTON: Katelyn Crosthwait 8-20, 7-9, 25; Delaney Beller 5-7, 0-0, 15; Laylin Scheffe 1-4, 0-0, 2; Gracie Wells 1-3, 0-0, 2. Totals: 15-40, 7-8, 44.
LATTA: Chloe Brinlee 8-12, 4-6, 20; Emma Epperly 6-12, 2-4, 14; Shelby Garrett 2-4, 0-0, 5; Hailey Baber 1-2, 0-0, 2; Carson Dean 0-1, 1-1, 1. Totals: 17-32, 7-11, 42.
Turnovers: Washington 3, Latta 13.
Steals: Washington 7 (Crosthwait 3); Latta 1.
Rebounds: Washington 13 (Crosthwait 5); Latta 31 (Epperly 10, Dean 6, Baber 6).
3-point goals: Washington 7-15 (Beller 5-6, Crosthwait 2-5); Latta 1-4 (Garrett 1-3).
Fouled out: None.
