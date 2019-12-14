Washington clips Latta with late shot

LATTA — Washington’s Luke Hendrix hit a pull-up jumper with time running out to propel the Warriors past host Latta 47-45 Thursday night in the first round of the 2019 Latta Panther Classic.
Washington, ranked No. 15 in Class 3A, improved to 2-2 on the year while Class 2A Latta slipped to 2-4.
Hendrix’s big bucket capped a big comeback for the Warriors.
Latta led just 14-13 after one quarter but carried a 24-20 advantage into the halftime locker room.
The Panther extended their lead to 40-34 heading to the fourth period. However, Washington ended the game on a 13-5 run.
Lane Garrett led a balanced LHS offense with 11 points, while Bryce Ireland and Ethan Elliott both scored 10. Rylan Schlup and Cooper Hamilton followed with six points each.
Hayden Hicks poured in a game-high 20 points — including six 3-pointers — for Washington, and Hendrix added 16 for a nice one-two punch.
Latta played Holdenville in consolation play on Friday.
The Latta girls team blasted the Madill JV 66-4 in first-round action. Details of that contest were not available at press time. The Latta girls met Class 3A No. 11 Comanche in a Friday night semifinal contest.
