Warriors break open tight game with big finish

LATTA — After getting out of a big early hole, the Latta Panthers looked like they were in good shape after taking a 19-17 halftime lead against Class 3A No. Washington Tuesday night inside the Latta Panther Fieldhouse.
The Panthers still led 24-22 after a drive to the basket by Randis Gray at the 3:44 mark of the third period.
Things turned sideways for the Panthers in a hurry after that.
Washington ended the game with a 26-6 surge and raced past Latta 48-30.
The Warriors improved to 15-7 on the year, while the Panthers ended the regular season at 11-15.
The Panthers fell behind 11-1 to start the game but ended the first half with an 18-6 charge.
Senior Dawson Dansby started the run with a basket inside to end the first period. Hyatt Hoppe scored six second-quarter points for Latta, Ethan Elliott hit back-to-back putbacks during the run and Hayden Hoppe and Rylan Schlup both sank 3-point baskets.
Washington got hot in the second half, and the Panthers couldn’t keep pace.
Still, Latta head coach Paxton Kilby liked the fight his team showed during its big comeback.
“In the first half of the year, we’d start slow and kind of hang our heads and not compete. But I was really proud because we didn’t do that tonight,” he said. “That shows signs of improvement. That’s a good basketball team. So to fight back and go into halftime with a lead was a big step for us.”
Hyatt Hoppe scored 11 points and was the only LHS player to reach double figures. Hayden Hoppe ended with a team-best six rebounds.
Washington’s Alex Foster hit 7-of-9 field goals, including three 3-point baskets, and finished with 17 points, four rebounds and three steals. Kaleb Kilcrease added 12 points, four rebounds and three more steals for the visitors.
The Panthers started a senior-heavy lineup that included Hayden Hoppe, Dansby, Gray and James Noah Trent.
“I have a special bond with (my seniors) because this is my dream job and my first senior class. It’s special to me,” Kilby said.
Now the Panthers’ full focus is on the playoffs and an elimination games versus Dibble at 8 p.m. Friday at the Class 2A District Tournament at Minco High School. Dibble enters that contest at 7-15.
“It’s obviously a big game. We need to go play well,” Kilby said.
———o———
Tuesday, Feb. 12
BOYS
At Latta
Washington 48, Latta 30
WASHINGTON 11 6 14 17 — 48
LATTA 3 16 5 6 — 30
WASHINGTON: Alex Foster 7-8, 0-0, 17; Kaleb Kilcrease 5-9, 2-2, 12; Manuel Trejo 3-7, 2-2, 8; Kade Hendrix 2-6, 2-2, 7; Preston Milligan 1-1, 0-2, 2; Joseph David 1-3, 0-0, 2. Totals: 19-41, 6-8, 48.
LATTA: Hyatt Hoppe 5-10, 1-1, 11; Ethan Elliott 2-4, 2-2, 6; Hayden Hoppe 1-6, 1-2, 4; Randis Gray 2-12, 0-2, 4; Rylan Schlup 1-4, 0-0, 3; Dawson Dansby 1-1, 0-1, 2. Totals: 12-40, 4-8, 30.
Turnovers: Washington 11, Latta 12.
Steals: Washington 7 (Kilcrease 3, Foster 3); Latta 8 (Gray 2, Bryce Ireland 3).
Rebounds: Washington 32 (Milligan 5); Latta 25 (Hayden Hoppe 6).
3-point goals: Washington 4-17 (Foster 3-5, Hendrix 1-5); Latta 2-16 (Hayden Hoppe 1-4, Schlup 1-3).
Fouled out: None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.