Vikings vanquish Maud for first time

MAUD — The third-ranked Sasakwa Vikings keep doing things the team has never done before.
Thursday night, Sasakwa held off a second-half Maud comeback and beat the host Tigers 36-26. It was the first win over a Maud squad in school history.
Coach Bruce Harrell's SHS squad improved to 6-1 overall and 4-0 in District C-4 play, while Maud slipped to 2-5 and 2-2.
Sasakwa raced to a 28-6 halftime lead, but Maud scored two touchdowns in the third quarter.
Maud quarterback Bryce Bodkins connected with receiver Dylan Armstrong for a 45-yard touchdown pass, but the two-point pass attempt failed, leaving Sasakwa ahead 28-12.
That same duo struck again — this time from the 4 — and after that combo converted on a two-point pass, Maud had pulled within 28-20 with 4:39 left in the third period.
Running back Austin Choate found his way into the end zone for Sasakwa with 1:58 left in the game and that insurance TD put the Vikings ahead 36-20.
Bodkin scored on a 2-yard keeper late in the game and the run failed, leaving the Tigers behind by 10.
The Tigers simply couldn't slow down the Vikings' vaunted rushing attack. Sasakwa finished with 521 rushing yards on 49 carries. Leading the way was senior Thoma Rompf, who ended with 252 yards and two touchdowns. Junior Wyatt Willis also had a big night running the ball with 125 yards and a score. Willis also had the only reception for Sasakwa that covered 22 yards.
Armstrong led the Maud ground game with eight carries for 36 yards.
The Tigers did their damage through the air. Bodkin completed 10-of-21 passes for 152 yards. Armstrong finished with six grabs for 113 yards.
Each team had one turnover in the game. Sasakwa was penalized eight times for 75 yards while Maud had just six infractions for 50 yards.
Sasakwa returns home next Friday, hosting Wilson (Henryetta).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.