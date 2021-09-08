Vikings squish Olive in season opener

SASAKWA — There were no olive branches extended when Olive came to town to battle host Sasakwa for a Week 1 high school football battle last Friday.
The Vikings scored the first 36 points of the game and crushed Olive 50-14 to kickstart their 2021 season.
Sophomore quarterback Canugee Tiger — a move-in from Holdenville — threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another in the Sasakwa victory. He completed 4-of-5 passes for 121 yards and rushed seven times for 69 yards.
Tiger’s 10-yard keeper at the 7:41 mark of the first quarter followed by Austin Choate’s two-point run gave the Vikings an early 8-0 lead.
On the Wildcats’ next drive, Gaylen Leetka scooped up a fumble and raced 22 yards for a touchdown. Gavin Ridge ran the ball in for two points this time and Sasakwa led 16-0 at the 7:15 mark of the opening quarter.
Tiger found Slade Honsinger for a 30-yard TD strike at the 8:24 mark of the second quarter. A two-point run failed, leaving the home team with a 22-0 lead.
Just before halftime, Tiger connected with Ridge for a 45-yard score to give the Vikings a 28-0 lead at the break.
Ridge — who finished with five carries for 73 yards — got free for a 28-yard TD scamper at the 7:39 mark of the third period and after a Tiger two-point run, Sasakwa had stretched its lead to 36-0.
Sasakwa’s final two touchdowns came on a 40-yard Tiger run and a 37-yard TD pass to Leetka.
Sasakwa piled up 341 yards of total offense compared to 166 for the Wildcats.
The Vikings host Fox at 7 p.m. Friday in Week 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.