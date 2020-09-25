Vikings slip to No. 4 in Class C rankings

Sasakwa junior Gus Hall shows the results of his battle against Strother last week. Hall and the Vikings dropped a 46-30 to the unbeaten Yellowjackets but are still ranked No. 4 in Class C in this week’s Associated Press Oklahoma High School Football Poll.

The Sasakwa Vikings are the last local team standing in the Associated Press Oklahoma High School football poll.

Despite a 46-30 loss to Strother — ranked No. 8 in Class B — the Vikings are holding down the No. 4 spot in Class C. The top teams in Class C are No. 1 Timberlake, No. 2 Buffalo and No. 3 Mt. View Gotebo.

Other top-ranked teams in this week’s poll include Owasso in Class 6A-1, Bixby in Class 6A-2, Carl Albert in Class 5A, Wagoner in Class 4A, Lincoln Christian in Class 3A, Vian in Class 2A, Cashion in Class A and Shattuck in Class B.

The Ada News is no longer a part of the group that votes in the AP Oklahoma prep football poll.

Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through September 21. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

CLASS 6A-I

School Total Pts. Prv

1. Owasso (8) (3-0) 40 1

2. Jenks (2-1) 30 2

3. Broken Arrow (2-1) 24 3

4. Mustang (2-1) 12 T4

5. Edmond Santa Fe (1-2) 7 T4

Others receiving votes: Westmoore 5. Union 2.

CLAA 6A-II

1. Bixby (8) (2-0) 40 1

2. Stillwater (2-0) 32 2

3. Midwest City (2-1) 18 4

4. B.T. Washington (1-1) 16 3

5. Del City (1-2) 6 5

Others receiving votes: Putnam North 4. Lawton 3. Deer Creek-Edmond 1.

Class 5A

1. Carl Albert (8) (2-0) 80 1

2. Bishop Kelley (3-0) 71 2

3. Collinsville (3-0) 60 3

4. McGuinness (2-1) 55 4

5. Ardmore (1-0) 43 5

6. Sapulpa (2-1) 37 T7

7. Piedmont (2-1) 27 T7

(tie) Coweta (2-1) 27 10

9. Guthrie (3-0) 20 8

10. McAlester (2-0) 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Pryor 7. Tulsa East Central 2. Lawton Mac 1. Noble 1.

CLASS 4A

1. Wagoner (7) (3-0) 79 1

2. Weatherford (1) (3-0) 70 2

3. Tuttle (3-0) 59 3

4. Poteau (1-2) 50 4

5. Cache (2-1) 43 5

(tie) John Marshall (2-1) 43 8

7. Skiatook (2-1) 36 6

8. Hilldale (3-0) 21 9

9. Blanchard (1-2) 15 7

10. Cushing (3-0) 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Bethany 7. Fort Gibson 4. Newcastle 3. Grove 1.Cleveland 1.

CLASS 3A

1. Lincoln Christian (6) (2-0) 77 2

2. Heritage Hall (2-1) 67 1

3. Holland Hall (1) (3-0) 66 3

4. Stigler (3-0) 55 4

5. Verdigris (3-0) 46 5

6. Kingfisher (1) (2-1) 43 6

7. Kingston (3-0) 34 8

8. Perkins-Tryon (1-1) 23 9

9. Berryhill (0-1) 9 7

10. Anadarko (2-1) 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Seminole 5. Mount St. Mary 3. Plainview 3. Lone Grove 2.

CLASS 2A

1. Vian (8) (3-0) 80 1

2. Jones (2-1) 67 2

3. Washington (3-0) 62 3

4. Beggs (1-1) 52 4

5. Marlow (2-0) 46 7

6. Millwood (1-1) 32 6

7. Adair (2-1) 23 9

8. Cascia Hall (2-1) 17 10

9. Frederick (3-0) 13 NR

10. Sperry (1-2) 12 5

Others receiving votes: Prague 9. Metro Christian 9. Chandler 7. Eufaula 4. Bethel 4. Kellyville 2. Antlers 1.

CLASS A

1. Cashion (6) (4-0) 78 1

2. Pawhuska (2) (3-0) 73 2

3. Ringling (2-0) 63 3

4. Pawnee (2-1) 50 5

5. Thomas Custer (1-1) 44 4

6. Gore (1-0) 42 6

7. Okemah (2-1) 30 7

8. Minco (2-1) 17 T9

9. Tonkawa (2-1) 13 T9

10. Hominy (2-2) 11 8

Others receiving votes: Crescent 6. Wewoka 4. Elmore City 3. Woodland 2. Burns Flat-Dill City 1. Colcord 1. Morrison 1. Texhoma 1.

CLASS B

1. Shattuck (8) (3-0) 40 1

2. Dewar (3-0) 31 2

3. Davenport (3-0) 24 4

4. Cherokee (2-1) 14 3

5. Alex (2-2) 4 5

Others receiving votes: Canton 2. Velma-Alma 2. Strother 1. Laverne 1. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 1.

CLASS C

1. Timberlake (8) (3-0) 40 1

2. Buffalo (3-0) 29 3

3. Mountain View-Gotebo (3-0) 22 4

4. SASAKWA (2-1) 11 2

5. Waynoka (3-0) 9 5

Others receiving votes: Midway 7. Tyrone 2.

