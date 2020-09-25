Vikings slip to No. 4 in Class C rankings

The Sasakwa Vikings are the last local team standing in the Associated Press Oklahoma High School football poll.
Despite a 46-30 loss to Strother — ranked No. 8 in Class B — the Vikings are holding down the No. 4 spot in Class C. The top teams in Class C are No. 1 Timberlake, No. 2 Buffalo and No. 3 Mt. View Gotebo.
Other top-ranked teams in this week’s poll include Owasso in Class 6A-1, Bixby in Class 6A-2, Carl Albert in Class 5A, Wagoner in Class 4A, Lincoln Christian in Class 3A, Vian in Class 2A, Cashion in Class A and Shattuck in Class B.
The Ada News is no longer a part of the group that votes in the AP Oklahoma prep football poll.
Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through September 21. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
CLASS 6A-I
School Total Pts. Prv
1. Owasso (8) (3-0) 40 1
2. Jenks (2-1) 30 2
3. Broken Arrow (2-1) 24 3
4. Mustang (2-1) 12 T4
5. Edmond Santa Fe (1-2) 7 T4
Others receiving votes: Westmoore 5. Union 2.
CLAA 6A-II
1. Bixby (8) (2-0) 40 1
2. Stillwater (2-0) 32 2
3. Midwest City (2-1) 18 4
4. B.T. Washington (1-1) 16 3
5. Del City (1-2) 6 5
Others receiving votes: Putnam North 4. Lawton 3. Deer Creek-Edmond 1.
Class 5A
1. Carl Albert (8) (2-0) 80 1
2. Bishop Kelley (3-0) 71 2
3. Collinsville (3-0) 60 3
4. McGuinness (2-1) 55 4
5. Ardmore (1-0) 43 5
6. Sapulpa (2-1) 37 T7
7. Piedmont (2-1) 27 T7
(tie) Coweta (2-1) 27 10
9. Guthrie (3-0) 20 8
10. McAlester (2-0) 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Pryor 7. Tulsa East Central 2. Lawton Mac 1. Noble 1.
CLASS 4A
1. Wagoner (7) (3-0) 79 1
2. Weatherford (1) (3-0) 70 2
3. Tuttle (3-0) 59 3
4. Poteau (1-2) 50 4
5. Cache (2-1) 43 5
(tie) John Marshall (2-1) 43 8
7. Skiatook (2-1) 36 6
8. Hilldale (3-0) 21 9
9. Blanchard (1-2) 15 7
10. Cushing (3-0) 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Bethany 7. Fort Gibson 4. Newcastle 3. Grove 1.Cleveland 1.
CLASS 3A
1. Lincoln Christian (6) (2-0) 77 2
2. Heritage Hall (2-1) 67 1
3. Holland Hall (1) (3-0) 66 3
4. Stigler (3-0) 55 4
5. Verdigris (3-0) 46 5
6. Kingfisher (1) (2-1) 43 6
7. Kingston (3-0) 34 8
8. Perkins-Tryon (1-1) 23 9
9. Berryhill (0-1) 9 7
10. Anadarko (2-1) 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Seminole 5. Mount St. Mary 3. Plainview 3. Lone Grove 2.
CLASS 2A
1. Vian (8) (3-0) 80 1
2. Jones (2-1) 67 2
3. Washington (3-0) 62 3
4. Beggs (1-1) 52 4
5. Marlow (2-0) 46 7
6. Millwood (1-1) 32 6
7. Adair (2-1) 23 9
8. Cascia Hall (2-1) 17 10
9. Frederick (3-0) 13 NR
10. Sperry (1-2) 12 5
Others receiving votes: Prague 9. Metro Christian 9. Chandler 7. Eufaula 4. Bethel 4. Kellyville 2. Antlers 1.
CLASS A
1. Cashion (6) (4-0) 78 1
2. Pawhuska (2) (3-0) 73 2
3. Ringling (2-0) 63 3
4. Pawnee (2-1) 50 5
5. Thomas Custer (1-1) 44 4
6. Gore (1-0) 42 6
7. Okemah (2-1) 30 7
8. Minco (2-1) 17 T9
9. Tonkawa (2-1) 13 T9
10. Hominy (2-2) 11 8
Others receiving votes: Crescent 6. Wewoka 4. Elmore City 3. Woodland 2. Burns Flat-Dill City 1. Colcord 1. Morrison 1. Texhoma 1.
CLASS B
1. Shattuck (8) (3-0) 40 1
2. Dewar (3-0) 31 2
3. Davenport (3-0) 24 4
4. Cherokee (2-1) 14 3
5. Alex (2-2) 4 5
Others receiving votes: Canton 2. Velma-Alma 2. Strother 1. Laverne 1. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 1.
CLASS C
1. Timberlake (8) (3-0) 40 1
2. Buffalo (3-0) 29 3
3. Mountain View-Gotebo (3-0) 22 4
4. SASAKWA (2-1) 11 2
5. Waynoka (3-0) 9 5
Others receiving votes: Midway 7. Tyrone 2.
