Veterans admitted free to first-round football games

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association announced it is allowing veterans and one guest free admission to all first-round playoff football games.
Veterans will be admitted by showing their driver’s license, which has a seal indicating that person is a veteran. If the individual has not renewed their license in the last couple of years, a veteran ID card or any proof of identification is acceptable.
The Oklahoma high school football playoffs begin Friday at 88 sites across the state.
General admission for those without an OSSAA playoff pass for football games is $8.35, using GoFan as a mobile ticket. More ticketing information can be found on the OSSAA’s website.
