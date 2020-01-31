RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — The East Central University softball team saw Jordynn VanPelt (2013-16) named to the Great American Conference Softball All-Decade Team.
VanPelt helped the Tigers to a GAC tournament championship in 2015 and the team’s first trip to the NCAA Regionals during her four seasons at ECU.
The four-time All-GAC team selection (two-time first team) is ranked in the top-10 in the GAC career columns in slugging pct. (No. 5/.664), runs scored (No. 10/137), doubles (No. 6/42), home runs (No. 3/50), RBIs (No. 3/195),total bases (No. 3/404) and stolen base pct. (No. 5/.905 (38-of-42)).
The GAC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete is also ranked in the ECU career list in 12 categories, including seven in the top-3. She is ranked No. 1 in home runs (50), No. 1 in RBIs (195), No. 1 in total bases (406), No. 2 in games played (208), No. 2 in at-bats (609), No. 2 in doubles (42) and No. 3 in runs scored (137).
VanPelt joins Sergia Espias, Marc Fillat and Bernardita Muscillo from tennis; Braxton Reeves from men’s basketball; Will Baldwin, Cale Eidson, Larry Filer, Ezekiel Kissorio, Kevin Matthews, Richard Mora and Juan-Joel Pacheco Orozco from men’s cross-country; ReGina Germaine, Michaela Lombardi, Anna Mora, Kyleigh Norris and Abbie Winchester from women’s cross-country; Alyssa Bulter, Katie Glutz and Margaret Glutz from soccer; and Jason Catchings, Travis Hening and David Moore from football as members of the GAC All-Decade team.
East Central had no selections for the all-decade baseball or men’s and women’s golf teams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.