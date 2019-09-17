Vanoss wins RWB Tournament

STRATFORD – The Vanoss Lady Wolves took advantage of five Stratford errors and rolled to a 7-2 victory Saturday over the host Lady Bulldogs in four innings for the championship of the RWB Conference Tournament.
Riley Reed, in going 1-for-2 with a double, drove home two runs while Emrie Ellis and Jacee Underwood, who each ended up 1-for-3, knocked in one run apiece.
Reed scored twice and walked once. Ellis doubled and scored twice, and Underwood also scored a run.
Teammate Cara Carlson led the Vanoss offense by going 2-fo-2.
Brinn Brassfield recorded the pitching win. She surrendered five hits and two walks while striking out three in working all four innings from the circle. Both Stratford runs were unearned.
Abi Clark went 2-for-3 with one RBI to lead the Lady Bulldogs. Olivia Inman (1-for-1 with a run scored), Presley Pullen (1-for-1 with a run scored) and Paige Chamberlain (1-for-2) had the other Stratford hits.
JimyJo Lemmings took the loss after receiving relief help from Laney Anderson.
Vanoss 5, Asher 1
Riley Reed fired a five-inning one-hitter, struck out eight and walked only two, and the Lady Wolves advanced to the finals with a win over Asher earlier Saturday.
The lone Asher run was unearned.
Abbi Snow finished 2-for-3 with a double, two runs batted in and a run scored to fuel the Vanoss offense, which compiled five hits.
Cara Carlson and Jayme Poulin were each 1-for-2, while Reed ended up 1-for-3. Carlson scored a run, and Poulin walked once.
Jordan Odell suffered the pitching loss for Asher, and Kaythryn Dixson was 1-for-2 for the Lady Indians’ only hit.
