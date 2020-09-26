VANOSS — Brinn Brassfield tossed a shutout and Riley Reed followed that with a no-hitter in a pair of Vanoss shutouts in Class A District Tournament action Thursday evening.
Vanoss blanked Allen 13-0 before defeating Stonewall 10-0.
The Lady Longhorns beat Allen 15-4 to open tournament play. Vanoss and Stonewall played for the district title on Friday.
Game 3
Vanoss 10, Stonewall 0
Reed was masterful in the circle. She struck out 12 and walked two in four innings.
Abbi Snow led an 11-hit VHS offense, going 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Jaycee Underwood finished 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored for the hosts, while Reed turned in a 2-for-2 effort that included a walk and an RBI.
Emily Wilson went 1-for-1 with two walks and three RBIs and Brinn Brassfield finished 1-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored.
Eryn Khoury ended up 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored for Vanoss.
Sierra Lumbert was the losing pitcher for Stonewall. She struck out four and walked six in four innings.
Game 2
Vanoss 13, Allen 0
Vanoss took control early with nine runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Brinn Brassfield tossed three strong innings for the Lady Wolves. She struck out seven, walked one and surrendered just one hit — a second-inning single from Cheyenne McCarn — in three frames.
Riley Reed swung a big stick for the Lady Wolves in this contest. She went 3-for-3 with a triple, a double and six RBIs in a nine-hit VHS attack.
Emily Wilson went 2-for-2 with three RBIs and a run scored, while Brinn Brassfield ended up 1-for-1 with two walks and an RBI. Jaycee Underwood finished 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored, while Maddie Dansby went 1-for-2 with a walk and scored twice from the top of the VHS batting order.
McCarn was the losing hurler for Allen after surrendering seven walks in two innings of work.
Game 1
Stonewall 15, Allen 4
The Lady Longhorns piled up 18 hits in the district win.
Faith Ross led the potent SHS offense, going 3-for-3 with three doubles, two walks, four RBIs and four runs scored from the top of the Stonewall lineup.
Meghan Sliger went 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored, while Lyndi Humphers went 3-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored. Tatum Brady finished 3-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored and Hannah Christian ended up 2-for-3 with two RBIs, a walk and a run scored.
Maycee Davis led a six-hit Allen offense, going 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a run scored Ava Laden and Maebrey Wallas both had run-scoring hits for the Lady Mustangs.
Kaylee Ford worked six solid innings from the circle for Stonewall. She struck out seven, walked two and gave up just four earned runs in six innings. Davis was the losing hurler for Stonewall. She walked seven and struck out two in six innings.
The Lady Mustangs season ends at 1-16.
