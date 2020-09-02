VANOSS — The Vanoss Lady Wolves broke a 6-6 tie with five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and that proved to be the difference in an 11-7 win over Roff at home Monday evening.
Vanoss, ranked No. 16 in Class A, improved to 12-5 on the year, while Class B No. 15 Roff dropped to 4-6.
Vanoss got base hits by Riley Reed, Emrie Ellis, and Emily Wilson (who drove in two runs) in the inning, while Eryn Khoury and Brinn Brassfield both walked. There was also one Roff error in the frame.
Vanoss piled up 11 hits in the game, led by leadoff hitter Maddie Dansby who finished 3-for-4 with two doubles, and RBI and two runs scored. Brassfield went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs, a walk and a run scored.
Ellis went 1-for-2 with two walks, two RBIs and two runs scored for the hosts, while Abbi Snow went 1-for-3 and knocked in a run. Eight different Vanoss players had at least one hit.
Maddie Adair had half of Roff’s six hits, finishing 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored from her nine-hole spot in the RHS batting order.
Lillie McDonald went 1-for-2 with two walks, a triple and two runs scored for Roff.
Riley Reed got the start in the circle for Vanoss. She struck out four but had to overcome eight walks and a hit batter. Brinn Brassfield tossed the final four innings. She struck out four, walked two, hit two more batters and gave up one earned run.
The Wolves also took advantage of nine walks.
Vanoss meets the Bowlegs-Macomb winner at 1 p.m. Thursday at the New Lima Tournament.
Roff is hosting its own tournament and will battle Stonewall at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in a first-round matchup.
Tupelo shuts out Caney
CANEY — Tupelo freshman pitcher Ava Sliger turned in yet another dominant performance and the Lady Tigers shut out Caney 3-0 in a Monday road game.
Coach Dustin Romine’s team, which had to miss two weeks of the season due to a COVID-19 quarantine, improved to 4-1, while the Lady Cougars fell to 6-7.
Sliger struck out 11, walked two and allowed just one hit — a two-out single by Haylee Willis in the first inning — in seven strong innings.
Leadoff hitter Maci Gaylor led Tupelo at the plate. She finished 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Shaylyn McCollum went 2-for-4 and Hailey Gibson hit a double and drove in a run. Sliger also had an RBI for the Lady Tigers.
Tupelo tangles with Davis at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the Roff Tournament.
Davis stings Stonewall in sixth
STONEWALL — Through five innings, Davis and Stonewall were engaged in a close ballgame. But the visiting Lady Wolves exploded for 11 runs in the top of the sixth frame to pull away for a 17-4 win Monday afternoon in Stonewall.
Davis got five hits from Paige Miller and finished with a total of 18 in the road victory. Miller went a perfect 5-for-5 with four runs scored. Lexi Ryan went 3-for-5 with a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored and Logan Pruitt went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Both Alexis Barnes and Mykala Dodds contributed two hits and two runs scored.
Lyndi Humphers went 3-for-3 to pace the nine-hit Stonewall offense. Kaylee Ford finished 2-for-3 with a run scored, while, Meghan Sliger was 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs for the locals.
Charlee Donaho was the winning pitcher. She struck out three, walked five and gave up four earned runs in six innings. Ford absorbed the loss for Stonewall. She struck out two, walked five and allowed four earned runs in five innings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.