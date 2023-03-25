STONEWALL — Local teams Vanoss and Tupelo were still in the winner’s bracket when Day 1 of the 2023 Beast of the East Tournament in Stonewall concluded on Thursday.
Ada, Byng, Latta, Roff, Sulphur and host Stonewall were hanging around in the loser’s bracket.
The tournament was washed out on Friday and Saturday’s revamped schedule was not available at press time.
Vanoss 6, Latta 3
The Lady Wolves appeared dead in the water, trailing 3-0 heading into the sixth inning. However, Vanoss pushed across all six of its runs in the top of the sixth inning to rally for the victory.
Junior Eryn Khoury had the big hit of the inning — lacing a two-out, RBI triple to the gap in left-center field. Jacee Underwood and Katrina Dupree both supplied run-scoring singles during the rally.
The big VHS inning also included two of Latta’s seven errors in the game.
The Lady Panthers scored two error-aided runs in the bottom of the third inning to grab an early 2-0 lead. Jaycee Presley reached on a one-out single and later scored on another Vanoss miscue to push the Latta advantage to 3-0. Vanoss was charged with four errors in the contest.
Caidence Cross led Vanoss at the plate with a 2-for-3 showing. She also scored a run. Abby Ortega cracked a double for the Lady Wolves.
Brooklyn Ryan and Laraby Jennings both had two hits apiece in Latta’s 10-hit offense. Taryn Cotanny hit a double for the Lady Panthers.
Vanoss improved to 9-2 on the year, while Latta slipped to 3-6.
Tupelo 12, Sulphur 5
The Lady Tigers built a 9-2 lead after four innings and cruised to the victory over Class 5A Sulphur.
Carli Cox led a nine-hit Tupelo charge, going 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, four RBIs and two runs scored. Maci Gaylor finished 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI for Tupelo, while Kayle Watson went 2-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored.
Marley Crites ended up 1-for-3 with two RBIs and Jaycee Stringer finished 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored. Paige Kingston finished 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored for the Lady Tigers.
Sulphur piled up 11 total hits in the contest. Amera Garner, Gracue Ratchford and Jadelyn Scheer all had two hits apiece for the Lady Bulldogs. Kalie Pogue slapped a triple and Brylie Sanford hit a double.
Stuart 12, Roff 2
Stuart scored four runs in the bottom of the first and tacked on five more in the second to gain the early upper hand against the Lady Tigers.
The Lady Hornets got home runs from Jadyn Dalton and Reagan Wade in a 15-hit barrage in the five-inning run-rule victory.
Wade led the way for the SHS club, finishing 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Dalton finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored, while Haili Igou went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Haddie Lindley, Paris Stanford and Chloe Akin also contributed two hits each for the Lady Hornets.
Addi Sheppard paced a seven-hit Roff offense, going 2-for-2 with two runs scored. Brianna Bess and Keela Scott also had two hits apiece for the Lady Tigers.
Whitesboro 10, Byng 0
The Lady Pirates couldn’t get any offense going and came up with just one hit — a single by Hailey Alexander with one out in the top of the first inning— in the five-inning contest.
Whitesboro finished with 11 total hits. Linley Collins finished 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored, while Journey Scroggins went 2-for-2 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored. Addison Walker finished 2-for-3 with a triple and three runs scored and Kayleigh Walker ended up 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Stonewall 14, Byng 7
Stonewall scored eight late runs to pull away for the victory.
The Lady Longhorns piled up 16 total hits, led by Jakobi Worcester who finished 3-for-3 with two walks, a home run, three RBIs and four runs scored. Sierra Lumbert went a perfect 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI, while Landree Dye finished 3-for-4 with a walk and three runs scored from the top of the Stonewall batting order.
Faith Ross added two hits for the home team and scored twice, while Lilly Wyche went 2-for-4 with a triple, two walks, three RBIs and four runs scored.
Byng piled up 13 total hits but stranded 11 baserunners. Mckenzie Alford had the hot bat for Byng, going 3-for-3 with two runs scored. Havyn Miller finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Torri Gustin also had two hits for the Lady Pirates.
Aubrey Pope went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored for the Byng team.
Buffalo Valley 12, Stonewall 0
Buffalo Valley scored five runs in the first inning and five runs in the second to build an early 10-0 cushion.
Courtney Grey hit a home run and went 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored for the Lady Buffs. Mykayla Hayes finished 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Rebecca Brunson and Luci Williamson both hit doubles.
Stonewall got a double from Jakobi Worcester and base hits from Faith Ross, Landree Dye and Kadyn Sutton.
