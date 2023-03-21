Following are a few slowpitch softball highlights from games played during spring break.
VANOSS
The Vanoss Lady Wolves are off to a 6-2 start after splitting their final two games at the Broken Bow Festival. Vanoss dropped a 3-0 decision to Chandler before scoring four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to snap a 6-6 tie and defeat Valliant 10-6.
Against Valliant, Trinity Belcher, and Madi Faust had three hits apiece to pace the VHS offense. Belcher went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and Faust finished 3-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored. Riley Reed cracked a home run and finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Abby Ortega doubled and drove in a run. Katrina Dupree had two hits for Vanoss.
In the loss to the Lady Lions, Vanoss had nine hits, all singles, but couldn’t get a run across the plate. The Lady Wolves stranded 10 base runners.
Reed, Jaycee Underwood and Faust all had two hits each for the Lady Wolves.
TUPELO
The Tupelo Lady Tigers, 3-3 entering this week, left the Rattan Festival with a pair of wins. The Lady Tigers topped Wright City 12-4 and socked Soper 12-3.
Against Wright City, Maci Gaylor had a day to remember. She hit for the cycle and finished 4-for-5 with a home run, a triple, a double, two RBIs and three runs scored from her leadoff spot.
Jaycee Stringer went 3-for-5 in Tupelo’s 22-hit barrage. She hit a triple and drove in three runs. Raylee Jones and Jade Ellis also had three hits each. Jones hit a double and scored two runs and Ellis drove in a run and scored twice. Kylee Watson went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Against Soper, the hits kept coming for Tupelo. The Lady Tigers piled up a whopping 23 hits, led by Kylee Watson who finished a perfect 4-for-4 with a home run, a double, five RBIs and three runs scored. Stringer added four more hits to her big day and went 4-for-5 with a double, an RBI and four runs scored.
Marley Crites went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs. Carli Cox and Bailey Battles also had three hits apiece for the Lady Tigers.
