ASHER — The Vanoss Lady Wolves defeated local rival Stratford twice to win the championship of the Red, White and Blue Conference Tournament in Asher.
The Wolves shut down Stratford 5-1 in Saturday’s title game and edged the Lady Bulldogs 2-1 in a Friday winner’s bracket game.
Vanoss, ranked No. 17 in Class A, improved to 21-9 on the year, while Class 2A Stratford sank to 10-9.
The Lady Wolves host Varnum at 4:30 p.m. today and invite Tupelo to town at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Stratford hosts Healdton at 6 p.m. today and travels to Latta at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Vanoss 5, Stratford 1
Vanoss led just 2-1 before scoring three times in the bottom of the third inning. The game ended after four innings due to the time limit.
The Lady Wolves were limited to just five hits but took advantage of six walks, a hit batter and two SHS errors.
Hailee Brown finished 1-for-1 with a walk, a double and two RBIs for the Lady Wolves, while Madi Faust went 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored. Maddi Dansby also hit a double for Vanoss, while Katrina Dupree went 1-for-2 with two RBIs. Eryn Khoury had the other VHS hit, walked and scored a run.
Vanoss hurler Brinn Brassfield struck out five, walked one, hit a batter and allowed just two hits and one earned run.
Kennedy Layton went 1-for-2 and knocked in a run for Stratford, while Liberty Fires finished 1-for-2 and scored a run.
Friday, Sept. 10
Vanoss 2, Stratford 1
Vanoss erased a 1-0 lead by scoring single runs in the third and fourth innings.
The Lady Wolves scored what turned out to be the winning run in the fourth frame. Madi Faust led off with a triple and scored on an RBI groundout by Trinity Belcher.
Vanoss collected six hits in the contest by six different players. Maddi Dansby cracked a double, while Brinn Brassfield went 1-for-1 with an RBI. Jacee Underwood finished 1-for-2 with a run scored, while Belcher and Katrina Dupree had the other Vanoss hits.
Stratford ended up with five hits by five different players. Abby Ortega went 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored, while Lenea Sandlin finished 1-for-2 with an RBI. Liberty Fires, Tinley Dempsey and Brynn Savage also had hits for the Lady Bulldogs.
Brinn Brassfield picked up the win in the circle for Vanoss. She struck out five, walked one, hit one batter and allowed just one earned run in five innings of work. Kennedy Layton was the hard-luck loser for Stratford. She struck out five, walked none and allowed two earned runs in four innings.
Maysville 4, Konawa 1
ASHER — Maysville scratched for three runs in the top of the third inning to break a 1-1 tie and clip Konawa 4-1 at the Red, White and Blue Conference Tournament Saturday in Asher.
Konawa was limited to just four hits in the contest — two by Tyra Yahola and two by Lydia Gee. Yahola finished 2-for-2 with a triple, a double and an RBI, while Gee finished 2-for-2 with two runs scored.
The Lady Warriors also had just four hits. Leslie Wilmot finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs, while Gentry Wimot went 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored. Emmy Wigley had the other Maysville base hit.
The game ended after three innings due to the time limit.
Abby McHugh was the winning pitcher for Maysville. She struck out six, walked one and allowed no earned runs. Julie Coats was tagged with the loss. She struck out four, walked none and allowed four earned runs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.