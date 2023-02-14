VANOSS — In a pair of Class A District championship matchups that some officials from both schools believe never should have happened, Vanoss knocked off Stonewall twice Saturday night inside the Vanoss Activity Center.
In the girls opener, after a tight first half, No. 3 Vanoss flexed its muscles in the second half and eventually pulled away for a 44-29 victory.
The Lady Wolves improved to 21-2 on the year and will meet Wetumka at 6 p.m. Thursday in a Class A Regional Tournament first-round matchup back in Vanoss. Stonewall, now 15-11, will battle Dewar at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in an elimination game also at Vanoss.
In the boys district title game, third-ranked Vanoss raced out to a quick 13-4 lead and Stonewall could never catch the Wolves in a 42-24 win.
Vanoss improved to 20-3 and also matches up with Wetumka in a 7:30 p.m. winner’s bracket regional home game on Thursday. The Longhorns meet Dewar at 3:30 p.m. in consolation play.
Vanoss girls and boys coach Jonathon Hurt said before the playoffs began that he felt both of his clubs didn’t get favorable playoff draws.
“Both teams have tough draws,” he said when playoff pairings were announced.
Hurt said both Stonewall clubs probably deserved better postseason fates too.
“The Stonewall boys and girls are very good. If we can get past then, there are still a ton of good teams in our regional,” he said.
Hurt pointed out that the rugged girl bracket contained zero teams with losing records.
“I don’t really understand it either,” Stonewall girls head coach Dillon Monday said of the playoff pairings Saturday before the games tipped off.
On Friday, both Stonewall teams had to survive district tournament elimination games against Rush Springs.
The Lady Longhorns rallied from a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit to edge Rush Springs 60-58 and the Stonewall boys pushed past the Redskins 69-45.
The Rush Springs girls ended the season with an impressive 16-6 record and the Rush Springs boys are done at 4-17.
GIRLS
Vanoss 44, Stonewall 29
The Lady Longhorns went toe-to-toe with the high-powered Vanoss club throughout the first half.
After Stonewall post player Jakobi Worcester rebounded her own miss for a putback late in the second quarter, the visitors led 17-15.
However, Caidence Cross scored on a nice drive to the basket to tie the game and VHS post player Madi Faust scored a bucket in the closing second to put Vanoss ahead 19-17 at halftime.
The Lady Wolves started the third quarter with an 11-2 run to grab a double-digit lead. Four different VHS played scored during that pivotal run. Avery Ellis scored six points during that surge and her drive to the basket for a lay-in with just under four minutes left in the third period gave the Lady Wolves a 30-19 lead.
Stonewall never got closer than 10 the rest of the way.
Cross led the Vanoss offense with 15 points and was 6-of-8 from the free-throw line. Avery Ellis also reached double figures with 13 points to go with four rebounds and five of 15 Vanoss steals.
Faust came off the bench and had seven points and five rebounds for the home team.
Freshman Livi Ellis sank a 3-pointer and caused problems for the Lady Longhorns in the paint with seven blocked shots.
Lilly Wyche led Stonewall with 14 points and five rebounds and sank 4-of-4 free shots. Worcester registered a double-double with 10 points and a game-high 10 rebounds. Both players fouled out.
In an odd moment late in the fourth quarter, Worcester was whistled for a technical foul from the SHS bench. Monday told officials it was a fan behind the Stonewall bench that said something that drew the ire of the referee, not Worcester.
BOYS
Vanoss 42, Stonewall 24
Stonewall struggled offensively in the first quarter as Vanoss started the game on a 13-2 run. A 3-pointer by Brayden Cannon with 43 seconds left in the first quarter capped the run.
The Longhorns got within 15-10 after a steal and layup by Ashton Bierce at the 4:16 mark of the second period. However, Vanoss used back-to-back 3-pointers from Carter Perry and Logan Hulbutta followed by a back-door layup from Nate Sheppherd boosted the VHS lead to 23-10 with 2:55 left before halftime.
Stonewall trailed 23-14 at halftime but managed just four points in the third quarter as the Wolves pushed their advantage to 32-18 after three periods.
Perry scored a game-high 20 points to pace the Vanoss attack. He also had seven rebounds and went 6-of-8 from the charity stripe. Layne Thrower was next with nine points and nine rebounds.
Bierce led the Longhorns with 12 points to go with four steals. No other Stonewall player had more than four points.
———o———
GIRLS
Saturday, Feb. 11
Class A District
At Vanoss
Championship
Vanoss 44, Stonewall 29
STONEWALL 8 9 8 4 — 29
VANOSS 8 11 16 9 — 44
STONEWALL: Lilly Wyche 5-12, 4-4, 14; Jakobi Worcester 4-10, 2-2, 10; Faith Ross 0-7, 2-2, 2; Carlee Gayler 1-3, 0-0, 2; Faith Ross 0-7, 2-2, 2; Brenlee Underwood 0-1, 1-2, 1. Totals: 10-33, 9-10, 29.
VANOSS: Caidence Cross 4-11, 6-8, 15; Avery Ellis 5-10, 2-3, 13; Madi Faust 2-8, 3-5, 7; Jaycee Underwood 2-3, 0-0, 4; Livi Ellis 1-1, 0-1, 3; Trinity Belcher 1-3, 0-0, 2. Totals: 15-38, 11-17, 44.
Turnovers: Stonewall 19, Vanoss 7.
Steals: Stonewall 2, Vanoss 15 (A. Ellis 5, Underwood 4).
Rebounds: Stonewall 32 (Worcester 10); Vanoss 22 (Faust 5).
3-point goals: Stonewall 0-8; Vanoss 3-8 (L. Ellis 1-1, Cross 1-2, A. Ellis 1-3).
Fouled out: Wyche, Worcester (S).
Technical Fouls: Worcester (S).
BOYS
Class A District
At Vanoss
Championship
Vanoss 42, Stonewall 24
STONEWALL 4 10 4 6 — 24
VANOSS 13 10 9 10 — 42
STONEWALL: Ashton Bierce 6-14, 0-0, 12; Caleb Phelps 2-5, 0-0, 4; Jamison Carrington 2-5, 0-2, 4; Mika Matt 1-4, 0-0, 2; Taegus Pogue 1-6, 0-1, 2. Totals: 12-37, 0-3, 24.
VANOSS: Carter Perry 6-11, 6-8, 20; Layne Thrower 3-5, 3-3, 9; Brayden Cannon 2-7, 0-0, 6; Logan Hulbutta 1-4, 0-0, 3; Nate Sheppherd 1-4, 0-0, 3; Jarin Factor 1-4, 0-0, 2. Totals: 14-32, 9-11, 42.
Turnovers: Stonewall 9, Vanoss 11.
Steals: Stonewall 8 (Bierce 4); Vanoss 5 (Perry 2, Cannon 2).
Rebounds: Stonewall 20 (Matt 4, Currington 4); Vanoss 28 (Thrower 9).
3-point goals: Stonewall 0-7; Vanoss 5-15 (Perry 2-5, Cannon 2-5, Hulbutta 1-4).
Fouled out: None.
