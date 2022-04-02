SULPHUR — The Vanoss Lady Wolves rolled past Byng before being doubled up by Silo during Day 1 of the 2nd Annual Turnpike Showdown Thursday in Sulphur.
Vanoss opened the day with a 20-5 win over the Lady Pirates before later dropping a 16-8 decision to Silo.
Byng opened tournament play with three games. Silo defeated the Lady Pirates 8-1 before Byng ended the day with a 5-2 win over Davis.
Vanoss is now 7-8 on the season and Byng sits at 4-8. Silo, ranked No. 4 in Class 4A, improved to 13-1 this spring, while Davis (No. 16 in 4A) dropped to 6-6.
Vanoss 20, Byng 5
Vanoss, coming off a runner-up finish at the Red, White & Blue Conference Tournament, erupted for 11 runs in the top of the second inning to take control.
Brinn Brassfield continues to swing a hot bat for the Lady Wolves. She finished 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, a walk, five RBIs and two runs scored. Riley Reed also smashed a home run and went 2-for-2 with two walks, a double, three RBIs and four runs scored.
Trinity Belcher finished 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and a walk, while Madi Faust ended up 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored in the 15-hit VHS attack. Katrina Dupree also had two hits for Vanoss.
Byng — which was charged with five errors — came up with just five hits by five different players. Leigh Ridgway finished 1-for-1 with a walk, a double, two RBIs and a run scored for the Lady Pirates.
Silo 16, Vanoss 8
Silo jumped out to leads of 12-2 and 14-5 and the Lady Wolves couldn’t catch up.
Vanoss still got home runs from Brinn Brassfield, Caidence Cross and Maddie Dansby in an 11-hit offense.
Brassfield finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Cross went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored, while Dansby finished 2-for-2 with four RBIs, a walk and two runs scored. Madi Faust also had two hits, while Jaycee Underwood and Trinity Belcher both ripped doubles.
Levi McDonald and Avery Beauchamp — Silo’s top two hitters in the lineup — led the Lady Rebels’ 20-hit barrage. McDonald finished 3-for-5 with two home runs, a double, four RBIs and four runs scored. Beauchamp went 2-for-5 with a home run, four RBIs and a run scored.
Christian Clark finished 4-for-5 with five RBIs and four runs scored for Silo.
Silo 8, Byng 1
Byng’s bats never got going against the Lady Rebels.
The Lady Pirates managed just five hits and were led by leadoff hitter Joelee Williams, who went 2-for-3 and scored her team’s only run. Tori Gustin had the lone RBI for Byng.
Christina Clark and Bree Ginn hit home runs for Silo. Ginn led a 10-hit SHS offense, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Savannah Babb went 2-for-3 and scored a run, while Clark ended with two RBIs.
Byng 5, Davis 2
The Lady Pirates scored all five of their runs in the top of the third inning. Davis managed single runs in the bottom of the third and the bottom of the fifth frames.
McKenzie Alford pounded a three-run homer over the wall in left field to cap the big third inning for the Lady Pirates. Byng also got RBI singles from Alexa Thompson and Torri Gustin.
Alford finished 2-for-2 with a walk and the three RBIs for the locals, while Gustin went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in an eight-hit BHS offense.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.