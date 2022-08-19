TUPELO — Junior Maggie Stone was just wild enough in the circle to be good for Vanoss in a 16-2 win over Stringtown Thursday afternoon in the first round of the 2022 Tupelo Fastpitch Tournament.
Coach Jacob Grace saw his Vanoss club improve to 3-0 on the year. The Lady Wolves faced Whitesoboro later Thursday in a winner’s bracket game.
Stone didn’t allow a hit in the three-inning affair, but walked three and hit four batters. She allowed two earned runs.
The Lady Wolves piled up 11 hits in the contest, led by junior Eryn Khoury who went 3-for-3 with a triple, two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored. Junior Katrina Dupree also finished 3-for-3 and hit a double, knocked in three runs and scored twice for Vanoss.
Senior Hailee Brown went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, while Jaycee Underwood ripped a solo home run, walked twice and scored two runs.
Trinity Belcher went 1-for-1 with two walks, a triple, an RBI and two runs scored, while Caidence Cross finished 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and two runs scored.
The Lady Wolves also took advantage of 12 walks and two hit batters.
The tournament continues today and runs through Saturday.
Moss tops Byng in
baseball tournament
TUPELO — Moss pitcher Trenton Golden shut down the Byng offense in an 8-0 win over the Pirates Thursday afternoon in the first round of the 2022 Tupelo Fall Baseball Tournament.
Byng dropped to 1-4 on the season and will face Rock Creek at noon today in consolation play. Moss, which has outscored its last three opponents by a 26-2 count, improved to 6-2 heading into a 4 p.m. semifinal showdown with the host Tupelo Tigers.
Golden struck out five, walked none and allowed just one hit — an infield single by Keith Cook to lead off the top of the fourth inning — in five strong innings.
Moss managed just four hits in the game, led by Gage Keesee who finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Golden and Boe Jett had the two other Moss hits and Racer McBride walked twice and scored two runs.
Byng was charged with three errors in the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.