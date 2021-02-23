VANOSS — Emrie Ellis stopped and popped from 3-point territory and drained the shot during the opening seconds of a Class A Regional winner’s bracket contest between Vanoss and Porum Saturday night inside the Kenneth D. Smith Memorial Fieldhouse.
What happened next is a clear sign of the times we live in today.
Abbi Snow quickly committed a foul to stop the clock and she, Ellis and fellow senior Emily Wilson checked out of the game. That trio watched the remaining of an 81-33 Vanoss win.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, Vanoss head coach Jonathon Hurt decided to continue to play things “better safe than sorry” and make sure those three would be available for tonight’s regional title game with Liberty (15-4) at Regent Prep High School in Tulsa and ultimately the rest of the playoffs.
Top-ranked Vanoss stayed unbeaten at 22-0 on the year, while Porum enters the loser’s bracket at 8-6.
In a Saturday night boys contest, Vanoss used a stiff defensive effort to KO Keota 51-14.
The eighth-ranked Wolves improved to 17-5, while Keota dipped to 6-7.
The Wolves meet host and 13th-ranked Regent Prep at 8 p.m. tonight in a Class A Regional title contest.
GIRLS
Vanoss 81, Porum 33
Senior Lizzy Simpson was more than ready to take up any slack left by the three benched starters. She finished with a monster game that included 21 points, 22 rebounds and eight assists and she only scored one point in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Wolves coasted to leads of 28-7 and 46-18 in the first half. The home team won the third quarter 18-6 and carried a 64-24 lead into the final frame.
Rileigh Rush hit three 3-point shots and finished with 14 points for the Lady Wolves, while Madi Faust followed with 11 points. Alexus Belcher also hit double figures with 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Riley Reed and Trinity Belcher were next with eight points apiece. Avery Ellis chipped in six points for the home team.
Kylie Smith led the Porum offense with eight points and Courtney Pease added six points for the Lady Panthers.
The Vanoss seniors finished their illustrious careers with a 34-0 home record.
BOYS
Vanoss 51, Keota 14
The Wolves allowed just five field goals throughout the entire game.
Vanoss jumped out to a 13-2 lead after one quarter and used a 21-6 run in the second to extend its advantage to 34-8 by halftime.
Riley Vazquez, the lone VHS senior, led his team with 11 points. Erik Hatton also scored 11 points for the Wolves, while Carter Perry just missed double digits with nine. Dillon Deatherage followed with eight points and Joseph Gifford added seven points. Brayden Cannon rounded out the VHS scoring with five points.
Trenton Followill scored six points to lead Keota.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.