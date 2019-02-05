VANOSS — In a battle of two of the top small-school teams in the state, the Vanoss High School boys basketball team had a chance to make a statement against Wright City Saturday at the Vanoss Festival.
The Wolves did just that, loud and clear.
Vanoss, No. 2 in Class 2A, scored 48 points over the middle two quarters and rolled past the Class A fifth-ranked Lumber Jax 72-62.
The Wolves improved to 21-3 on the year, while Wright City saw a seven-game winning streak come to an end and fell to 16-6.
“Our boys played a great game. Wright City is very good and our boys played well,” said Vanoss head coach Jonathon Hurt.
Vanoss will have two more chances to make Class 2A statements before heading to the playoffs. The Wolves host No. 1 Dale tonight before traveling to Allen to take on the Pontotoc Conference rival Mustangs, who are ranked 11th.
In the girls game that opened the Vanoss Festival, the host Lady Wolves walloped Wright City 83-29. No. 4 Vanoss improved to 19-4, while Wright City dropped to 9-14.
The Vanoss girls also have two highly-anticipated regular season matchups this week. The Lady Wolves host Class 2A No. 1 Dale tonight before taking on Allen in a Friday night road game.
BOYS
Vanoss 72,
Wright City 62
Junior Cade Paulin hit six 3-pointers and exploded for a team-high 26 point for Vanoss. Sando Hill also had a monster game for the Wolves with 20 points, nine rebounds, two steals and four blocked shots.
Wright City got the early upper hand and after star CJ Briley hit a jumper early in the second quarter, the visitors led 19-13.
Paulin then hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points in a 25-7 VHS volley that ended the second period and put Vanoss ahead 38-26 at halftime.
The Wolves weren’t done there. They increased that run to 33-7 after scoring the first eight points of the third quarter. Tucker Bucher and Paulin hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Hill sank two free throws to put Vanoss on top 46-26 at the 6:06 mark and the Lumber Jax never recovered.
Wright City got within 58-45 after a 3-pointer by Kaleb Trusty late in the period, but Paulin hit another triple of his own to end the quarter that gave the Wolves a 16-point lead heading into the final eight minutes.
Dylan Stone hit a pair of free throws with 2:51 left to make it 71-57.
The Lumber Jax made it closer at the end by hitting 5-of-6 free throws in the closing minutes.
Riley Cooper finished with 10 points, 12 rebounds and four steals for Vanoss, while Riley Vasquez had a solid game with eight points and seven rebounds.
“Riley Vasquez stepped up and did a lot of little things to help us win,” Hurt said.
Briley led all scorers with 29 points for Wright City. He also had three rebounds and four steals. Justin Lecrone added 17 points in the losing effort. No other WC player had more than five points.
GIRLS
Vanoss 83,
Wright City 29
The Lady Wolves imposed their will on Wright City right from the start, racing out to a 20-3 lead. Vanoss finished the first half on a 13-2 run to take a 38-11 lead at intermission.
Things went from bad to worse for the Lady Lumber Jax in the third period. Vanoss opened the second half with a 14-0 surge and after a basket by Alexis Crowell off a nice pass from Emrie Ellis, the VHS lead had stretched to 52-11.
“The girls played one of their most complete games of the year,” said Vanoss head coach Jonathon Hurt. “It was good to see them competing on both ends of the court and sharing the basketball.”
Ellis, who has committed to the University of Arkansas, dominated the paint for Vanoss. She finished with 19 points, 14 rebounds and nine blocked shots. Senior Laramie Doffin got hot from the perimeter, sinking 5-of-8 3-point shots on her way to 17 points.
Lizzy Simpson also filled up the stat sheet for the Lady Wolves. She scored 16 points, pulled down a game-high 15 rebounds and had five steals.
Abbi Snow didn’t miss a shot for the home team. She finished with 11 points on 4-of-4 shooting from the field and hit both of her free throw attempts. Alexus Bucher scored eight points off the bench, while Rileigh Rush added seven points.
Vanoss out-rebounded Wright City 46-32 and forced 25 turnovers.
Zoe Spears scored nine points and had nine rebounds to lead the Lady Lumber Jax.
