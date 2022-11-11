TUPELO — Vanoss senior Carter Perry continued his hot start to the 2022-23 season by scoring a team-best 28 points to help the Wolves shoot past host Tupelo 62-54 in a Tuesday night road game.
The Wolves improved to 2-0 and will host New Lima tonight. Tupelo starts off at 1-2 with Stonewall coming to town tonight.
Vanoss led just 17-14 after the first quarter but used a 21-14 run in the second period to build a 38-28 halftime edge. The Wolves extended their lead to 50-37 heading into the fourth period before the Tigers ended the game on a 17-12 run.
Perry hit a pair of 3-pointers for Vanoss. Logan Hilbutta also reached double figures for the visitors with 13 points, while Braydon Cannon followed with nine points.
Cody Airington erupted for a game-best 31 pints and hit a pair of triples. Rodney Sutterfield followed with 11 points and Dalton O’Dell added 10 points to the balanced THS attack. O’Dell also had 10 rebounds for the home team and Davin Weller dished out six assists.
Vanoss girls sink host Tupelo
TUPELO — The Vanoss Lady Wolves used a dominating defense and smothered Tupelo 63-12 during a Tuesday night road win.
Coach Jonathon Hurt’s club improved to 2-0 on the young season, while Tupelo fell to 1-2.
Vanoss raced to early leads of 16-5 and 33-8 before using a 22-0 surge in the third quarter to bury the Lady Tigers.
Avery Ellis led a balanced VHS offense with 15 points, while Caidence Cross was right behind with 14 points. Madi Faust also hit double figures for the Lady Wolves with 10 points and both Jacee Underwood and Livi Ellis added six points each.
Isabella Neal paced Tupelo with seven points.
Vanoss is at home tonight for the first time this season, hosting New Lima. The Lady Tigers have a home date tonight opposite Stonewall.
Hornets sting Stonewall Longhorns
STUART — The Stuart Hornets used a big third quarter to surge past Stonewall and defeat the Longhorns 56-50 Tuesday night.
Stuart is now 2-0 on the year, while coach Wes Moreland’s club dropped to 1-2. Stonewall makes the short trip to Tupelo tonight to face its Pontotoc Conference rivals.
Stonewall grabbed an early 16-10 lead but the host Hornets used a 14-7 run in the second period to grab a slim 24-23 lead at halftime.
Stuart then took control with a 21-11 third-quarter volley that made it 45-34 heading into the final eight minutes.
The Longhorns made things interesting at the end but couldn’t complete a comeback.
“The third quarter killed us. We have to do a better job of getting stops on the defensive end,” Moreland said.
Ashton Bierce scored a game-high 21 points in defeat for Stonewall. Caleb Phelps hit double figures with 10 for the visitors.
Kobe Wilson led the Hornet attack with 17 points while Dreven Colbert followed with 15. Wyatt Clayton also hit double digits in the balanced Stuart offense with 11 points.
Stonewall stumbles
against Lady Hornets
STUART — The Stuart Lady Hornets limited Stonewall to just 11 first-half points on the way to a 57-41 victory at home Tuesday night.
Stuart stayed unbeaten at 2-0 on the year, while Stonewall dropped to 1-2.
First-year Stonewall head coach Dillon Monday said his team struggled offensively out of the gate.
“I thought we let our offensive struggles carry over into our defense and that put us in a tough spot to try and come back from,” Monday said. “We have some girls in new positions and new roles and we definitely had some growing pains, but I’m confident the girls will work through it and be better from it on the other side.”
Stuart led 29-11 by halftime and carried a 41-18 lead into the fourth period. Stonewall ended the game on a 23-16 run.
Jakobi Worcester paced the Stonewall offense with 16 points, while Lilly Wyche was next with 13.
Haddie Lindley led Stuart with a game-high 20 points and Haili Igou was next with 14 Former Stonewall player Kaylee Ford scored 11 points against her old teammates.
Reagon Wade added 10 points to the balanced Lady Hornet offense.
The Lady Longhorns will try to regroup tonight during a road game with local rival Tupelo.
