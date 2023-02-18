VANOSS — Vanoss junior Avery Ellis had a breakout game and led No. 3 Vanoss to a dominant 60-39 win over Wetumka in a Class A Regional Tournament winner’s bracket contest Thursday night inside the Vanoss Activity Center.
The Lady Wolves improved to 22-2 on the year and will battle No. 18 Okeene at 6 p.m. tonight for the regional championship. Wetumka dropped into consolation play at 20-5.
In the boys contest, No. 3 Vanoss thumped 19th-ranked Wetumka 58-38.
The Wolves improved to 21-3 and face 21-game-winner Drummond at 7:30 p.m. tonight in Vanoss with a regional championship at stake. The Chieftains dropped into the consolation bracket at 19-6.
In a boys consolation contest in Vanoss Thursday afternoon, the Dewar Dragons stunned Stonewall 53-52.
Coach Wes Moreland’s team saw its season come to an end at 15-12, while the Dragons advanced at 16-7.
GIRLS
Vanoss 60, Wetumka 39
Ellis erupted for a career-high 34 points in the Vanoss victory. She sank six 3-point shots and was 5-of-6 from the free-throw line.
Vanoss led 20-7 after the first quarter and settled in at halftime with a 37-25 lead. The Lady Wolves outscored Wetumka 12-4 in the third period to push their advantage to 49-29.
Caidence Carlos continued her steady play for the Lady Wolves with 13 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Madi Faust added eight first-half points for the home team.
Trinity Belcher hit a 3-pointer for the Lady Wolves.
Wetumka got nine points from both Brianna McGirt and Leila Herrod. Kaiya Herrod was next for Vanoss with six points. Leilsa Herrod, Kaiya Herrod and Erin Underwood all sank 3-point shots for the Lady Chieftains.
BOYS
Vanoss 58, Wetumka 38
A stingy Vanoss defense limited the Chieftains to just nine first-half points.
The Wolves opened the game with an impressive 18-2 run and outscored Wetumka 21-7 in the second period to build a 39-9 halftime bulge.
The two teams battled to a 19-19 draw in the second half.
Three VHS players reached double figures in a balanced Vanoss attack.
Carter Perry led the way with 17 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Brayden Cannon and Logan Hulbutta both chipped in 11 points for the hosts. Both players hit a 3-pointer apiece.
Jarin Factor was next for Vanoss with seven points. Nate Sheppard also sank one of five Vanoss triples in the contest,
Wetumka got a pair of 3-pointers and a team-best eight points from Cason Crump. Mason Alford was next with five points.
Vanoss sank 9-of-15 free throws compared to a 2-of-8 outing by the Chieftains.
Dewar 53, Stonewall 52
The game had a frustrating ending for Stonewall head coach Wes Moreland and his Longhorns.
Teagus Pogue attempted a game-winner at the buzzer from 10 feet away and it appeared he drew contact on the shot but no whistle was blown. The Longhorns had rallied from a double-digit deficit.
“I thought there was a lot of contact on the shot, but we didn’t get the call,” Moreland said. “ My guys played extremely hard to get back in it after falling behind 10 points in the third quarter.”
A few seconds earlier, Jeron Brison hit what turned out to be the game-winner for Dewar. Before that, Jamison Carrington scored to give the Longhorns a 52-51 lead.
The Dragons opened the game on a 14-8 run and extended their lead to 26-18 by halftime.
The Longhorns trailed 30-20 in the third period after a basket by Dewar’s John Rex.
Ashton Bierce led Stonewall with 15 points. He hit 6-of-6 free throws and also had five rebounds, five assists and three steals. Mika Matt sank two 3-pointers and finished with 14 points, went 4-of-4 from the charity stripe and also had four steals.
Carrington also hit double figures with 10 points and pulled down seven rebounds for the Longhorns.
Rex and Brison scored 12 points apiece for Dewar. Skelly Taylor hit two 3-pointers and followed with 11 points. Ishmael Stewart just missed double figures for the Dragons with nine points.
Both teams shot well from the free-throw line. Stonewall hit 11-of-12 attempts overall and Dewar made 6-of-8 tries.
