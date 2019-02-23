VANOSS — How great a night was it for the Vanoss High School boys basketball team against archrival Stratford during a Class 2A Regional Tournament winner’s-bracket game Thursday night before a loud crowd inside the Vanoss Activity Center?
Senior post player Riley Cooper hit his first career 3-point basket.
Cooper swished the long-range shot at the 3:48 mark of the fourth quarter, moments after Vanoss head coach Jonathon Hurt said, “Riley, get you one” from the bench. By then, the second-ranked Wolves had already secured a 66-41 victory.
Vanoss improved to 23-4 and will meet No. 17 Northeast at 8 p.m. tonight in a Class A Regional championship game at Boone-Apache High School. The Vikings will enter that contest at 15-9 on the year.
“They’re better than their record,” Hurt said of the Vikings. “They play a really tough schedule.”
Meanwhile, Stratford dropped into the loser’s bracket at 13-12 and played Snyder (16-9) Friday night at Boone-Apache High School in a Class 2A Regional elimination game.
In the girls contest, Lizzy Simpson proved too much for Rush Springs to handle as she helped lead No. 4 Vanoss to a 66-34 win.
The Lady Wolves improved to 23-4 and will face No. 18 Mangum for a regional championship at 6:30 p.m. tonight at Boone-Apache High School. The Lady Tigers (19-6) upset No. 12 Sayre 40-37 Thursday night.
Rush Springs fell into the loser’s bracket at 17-8.
BOYS
Vanoss 66, Stratford 41
Riley left the game shortly after burying his 3-point shot, which capped off a big night. He finished with a game-high 19 points to go with nine rebounds and two steals.
The Bulldogs came out with a lot of energy to start the game and kept up with the home team at a frantic pace for most of the first quarter.
In fact, after Russell Caton scored on an SHS fast break, the game was knotted at 16-16 with just over two minutes left in the opening frame.
Vanoss took over from there, engineering a game-changing 21-1 run that ended the first quarter and stretched into the second period.
Cade Paulin had eight points against his old teammates during that stretch, Sando Hill scored the last eight points of the run via two 3-point baskets and two free throws and the Vanoss lead had quickly stretched to 37-17.
“It’s a rivalry game, and coach (Mark Qualls) had them prepared,” Hurt said. “We slowly pulled away and did what we were supposed to do.”
Vanoss led 49-28 at halftime and scored seven straight points in the first minute of the third quarter. Hill had a pair of dunks during that quick Vanoss spurt, Riley Vazquez scored an easy bucket inside and Dylan Stone sank a 3-point shot. The hosts led 58-28 with 6:49 left in the third frame.
Paulin hit four 3-pointers and had 17 points for the Wolves. Hill finished with 16 points, eight rebounds, four steals and two blocked shots.
Stratford got 11 points apiece from Caton and Blake Patrom. Luke Miller added eight points for the Bulldogs, while Caleb Miller followed with seven. Patrom grabbed a team-high five rebounds his team.
Vanoss sank 10 3-point shots in the contest, while Stratford ended the game 0-for-9 from long range.
GIRLS
Vanoss 66, Rush Springs 34
It took a quarter for the Vanoss Lady Wolves to get warmed up, but after they did it was lights out for Rush Springs.
The Lady Tigers got a free throw from Megan White with 20 seconds left in the first quarter that tied the game at 13-13. From there, Vanoss ended the first half on a 22-4 volley and led 35-17 at the break.
“We came out a little bit flat. There were some little bitty things we weren’t doing. When we started doing those things, it transitioned to a really good end to the first half,” Vanoss girls coach Jonathon Hurt said.
The Lady Wolves hit 8-of-13 field goals during the pivotal run and shot well the entire game. Vanoss finished 28-of-51 overall (54.9 percent) while holding Rush Springs to 14-of-49 shooting (28.7 percent).
Lizzy Simpson was the catalyst for the Lady Wolves on this night. Her super outing included 24 points, 18 rebounds, six steals and three blocked shots.
“Lizzy’s been playing well, and she kind of parlayed that into another good outing tonight,” Hurt said. “With her energy level where it’s at when she’s playing as hard as she did tonight, she’s really tough on both ends of the floor.”
By the time Abbi Snow got a steal and layup midway through the second quarter, the VHS lead had ballooned to 49-19. Snow finished with 10 points, five rebounds and three takeaways.
Vanoss post player Emrie Ellis also produced a solid outing with 16 points, seven rebounds two steals and two blocked shots. Rileigh Rush just missed double figures, sinking three 3-pointers for nine points.
Morgan White led the Rush Springs offense with 12 points. Bailey Beard added seven points and five rebounds.
