COLEMAN — The Vanoss High School boys basketball team limited Milburn to just two second-half points and grounded the Eagles 81-16 Thursday in the first round of the 2021 Coleman Christmas Classic.
The Wolves, ranked No. 3 in Class A, improved to 9-1 on the year, while Milburn stumbled to 0-10.
Vanoss also met Milburn in a first-round game and that didn’t turn out much better for the VHS foes.
The Lady Wolves pitched a first-quarter shutout and went on to bury the Lady Eagles 63-22.
Vanoss, ranked No. 5 in Class A, joined the VHS boys with a 9-1 record, while Milburn dropped to 0-9.
The Vanoss boys played Haworth in a Friday night semifinal affair, while the Vanoss girls battled host Coleman.
BOYS
Vanoss 81,
Milburn 16
Vanoss bolted to a 29-5 lead after a first quarter that saw eight different players reach the scoring column. The Wolves stretched their lead to 45-14 by halftime.
Coach Jonathon Hurt’s club outscored the Eagles 36-2 over the final two quarters. Milburn’s final bucket game in the fourth quarter by Fisher Gastineau. It was his only points of the contest.
Sophomore Layne Thrower led the VHS attack with 17 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Sophomore Logan Hulbutta followed with 11 points. Carter Perry and Jailen Terry and Jaron Factor all had nine points apiece for the Wolves. Jacob Jones and Brayden Cannon chipped in eight points each.
A total of 10 VHS players scored in the contest. The Wolves buried seven 3-pointers and finished 10-of-16 from the free-throw line.
Traven Green scored seven points for the Eagles.
The boys championship game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. today.
GIRLS
Vanoss 63,
Milburn 22
Vanoss scored the first 22 points of the game and cruised by Milburn in a girls first-round contest.
Vanoss led 50-3 by halftime. Ashlyn Callen’s 3-pointer in the second period accounted for the only Milburn points in the first half.
Vanoss outscored the Lady Eagles 19-12 over the final two quarters.
The Lady Wolves’ top two scorers — Alexus Belcher and Madi Faust — did all their damage in the first half. Belcher hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 12 points, while Faust followed with 10
Jacee Underwood, Maddi Dansby and Caidence Cross all added nine points to the balanced VHS offense. Cross made three 3-pointers for all of her points.
Avery Ellis scored five points in the first half for the locals.
Kielee Wilson sank four 3-point goals and scored 12 points to pace the Milburn offense.
The Lady Wolves played host Coleman in a Friday night semifinal contest.
The girls championship game is scheduled for 5 p.m. today.
