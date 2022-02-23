KONAWA — The Vanoss High School basketball teams made the short trip to Konawa Monday night for a pair of Class A Regional Tournament championship games and made long trips home for their opponents even longer.
The fifth-ranked Vanoss girls dumped No. 16 Depew 53-32 to claim a regional title and the third-ranked Vanoss boys overpowered No. 16 Okay in the boys championship matchup.
Both VHS clubs now advanced to Class A Area Tournament games that were rescheduled Tuesday morning due to pending wintery weather to Saturday night.
The Vanoss girls improved to 21-3 and will battle No. 2 Okarche at 7 p.m. Saturday at Kellyville High School with a state tournament berth on the line. Depew — which traveled 68 miles to Konawa — dropped into the loser’s bracket at 22-3.
The Wolves are now 20-4 on the year and will face unranked Wellston in the boys Class A Area Tournament title game at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Kellyville. Wellston (16-8) knocked off three ranked opponents — No. 20 Regent Prep, No. 17 Okarche and No. 7 Stuart on the way to the area tournament.
Okay, which traveled 129 miles to Konawa, fell to 19-7.
“I’m extremely proud of my kids and their accomplishments. Both teams played really well tonight against very good competition,” said Vanoss head coach Jonathon Hurt.
The regional title games were originally scheduled for Saturday but had to me moved due to last week’s inclement weather.
GIRLS
Vanoss 53, Depew 32
The Lady Wolves swarmed the Lady Hornets right from the start. Vanoss led 14-5 after the first quarter and extended the lead to 33-9 by halftime. Vanoss buried Depew with an 18-7 surge in the third period to pull away for a 51-16 lead.
Sophomore Avery Ellis saved one of her best games of the season for the regional title showdown. She finished with a game-high 20 points in three quarters of action. Madi Faust followed with 12 points.
Alexus Belcher was next with seven points, five coming in the first period. Trinity Belcher sank a pair of 3-pointers for her six points.
The Lady Hornets were led by Lillian Thatcher with 14 points. She sank 6-of-11 free throws. Lauren Carrie followed with 10 points for Depew.
BOYS
Vanoss 56, Okay 35
Much like the Vanoss girls, the Wolves didn’t take long to take charge of the game. The Vanoss boys led 18-11 after the first quarter and stretched the advantage to 32-17 by halftime. A 12-6 VHS run in the third period boosted the Vanoss lead to 44-25.
Carter Perry hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 22 points for Vanoss. Erik Hatton was next with 14 points, while Logan Hulbetta also hit double figures with 11.
Brayden Cannon chipped in seven points for the Wolves.
Okay sophomore Duckee Swimmer led his team with 14 points. Bryson Parnell followed with eight points for the Mustangs.
