Ada, OK (74820)

Today

Freezing rain and sleet this morning will transition to mainly light freezing rain this afternoon. Thunder possible. High 21F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with freezing rain becoming likely after midnight. Some icing possible. Low 18F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%.