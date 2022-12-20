COLEMAN — The Vanoss Lady Wolves just keep doing it with defense. But during the 2022 Coleman Christmas Classic, the offense came along for the ride.
Coach Jonathon Hurt’s club bopped Wapanucka 58-19 in Saturday night’s championship contest. The Lady Wolves had smothered Pontotoc Conference foe Asher 57-15 in a Friday semifinal matchup.
Vanoss, ranked No. 4 in Class A, stayed unbeaten at 13-0 on the year. The Lady Wolves have held opponents under 20 points in eight of their past nine contests. They beat Class A No. 17 Allen 32-21 during that stretch.
The Vanoss boys also waltzed to the Coleman Christmas Classic tournament title. The Wolves bested Rock Creek 76-49 in Saturday’s championship game and defeated Eagletown 78-37 in a Friday night semifinal matchup.
The Wolves are now 12-1 and ranked No. 3 in Class A.
Both VHS squads are now off for the holidays until competing in the Earlsboro Tournament scheduled for Jan. 5-7.
GIRLS
Championship
Vanoss 58, Wapanucka 19
The Lady Wolves opened the game with a 19-7 run but really put the metal to the pedal in the second quarter with a huge 23-2 surge to grab a 42-9 halftime lead.
Avery Ellis — who was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player — lit up the Wapanucka defense with seven 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 25 points. Madi Faust followed with 15 points, including nine in the first period.
Zoey Cagle followed with six points off the bench for the Lady Wolves.
Wapanucka, now 8-6, got nine points from Faith Hilburn on the strength of a trio of 3-pointers. Tallie Smith followed with six points.
Semifinals
Vanoss 47, Asher 15
Vanoss started off with a dominant 20-4 run and stretched that lead to 32-6 by halftime. The VHS advantage had grown to 51-10 heading into the fourth period.
Avery Ellis again had a hot hand for Vanoss. She made four 3-point baskets and outscored Asher by herself with 18 points. Trinity Belcher also hit four triples for all of her 12 points. Both Madi Faust and Caidence Cross finished with seven points apiece.
Asher got a team-best four points from Kayla Easter-Rogers.
Vanoss combined to make 21 3-pointers in the final two games at Coleman — 10 against Wapanucka and 11 against Asher.
Trinity Belcher and Madi Faust were named to the all-tournament team.
BOYS
Championship
Vanoss 76, Rock Creek 49
The Wolves outscored Rock Creek 19-6 in the first quarter and led 39-20 at halftime. Vanoss steadily padded its lead over the final two frames, ending the game on a 37-29 run.
Four VHS players reached double figures in a balanced offensive attack. Brayden Cannon, who was named the Coleman Christmas Classic MVP, led the Wolves with 16 points, including a 3-pointer. Senior Nate Sheppherd scored 14 points off the bench for Vanoss and Logan Hulbutta also scored 14 for the locals.
Carter Perry was next with 13 points.
Anthony Nichols poured in a game-high 24 points for the Mustangs, who dropped to 11-4. Alex Dooney also hit double figures with 10. Jerron Cooper followed with seven points for Rock Creek.
Logan Hulbutta and Carter Perry were selected to the all-tournament team.
Both squads struggled from the free-throw line Vanoss made 9-of-17 attempts while Rock Creek sank 8-of-17 tries
Semifinals
Vanoss 78, Eagletown 37
Vanoss opened the game on a 22-9 run and then buried the Eagles with a 31-7 scoring spree in the second quarter to make it 53-16 at the break.
Braydon Cannon and Carter Perry finished with 24 points apiece — all coming during the first three quarters. Cannon hit four 3-point baskets and Perry drained three shots from beyond the arc.
Gunner Farley paced the Eagletown (4-5) offense with 16 points. Braeden Polk hit a pair of 3-pointers for all six of his points.
Vanoss scored seven points in the fourth quarter, all by freshman Karver Trentham.
