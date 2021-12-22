COLEMAN — The Vanoss Lady Wolves didn't score a point in the fourth quarter of their matchup with Rock Creek in the finals of the 2021 Coleman Christmas Classic Friday night.
They didn't need to.
Vanoss rolled past the Lady Mustangs 61-35 in the title game to bring home the first-place trophy.
The Lady Wolves, ranked No. 4 in Class A, improved to 11-1 heading into the holiday break. Rock Creek fell to 7-7.
In the boys championship contest, the Wolves really didn't need many fourth-quarter points in a 67-52 win over Rock Creek.
The Wolves, No. 3 in Class A, also improved to 11-1, while the Mustangs fell to 9-5.
"Both teams are headed into the break at 11-1. I'm proud of them, but we still have a lot of work to do," said coach Jonathon Hurt.
Both Vanoss teams are now off for the holidays and won't return to action until competing in the Earlsboro Tournament Jan 6-8.
GIRLS
Vanoss 61, Rock Creek 35
Three VHS players were named to the all-tournament team — MVP Alexus Belcher, Madi Faust and Maddi Dansby.
The Lady Wolves took control of this one early, racing to first-half leads of 21-10 and 43-19. Vanoss extended its lead to 61-29 before laying a goose egg over the final eight minutes. Rock Creek managed just six points in the final frame.
Belcher erupted for a game-high 24 points and rained down six 3-pointers on Rock Creek. Both Faust and Avery Ellis finished with 10 points apiece. Dansby added seven points for a VHS squad that had eight players reach the scoring column.
The Lady Mustangs got 13 points from Bailey Williams, while freshman Laynie Knight added 10 points off the bench.
BOYS
Vanoss 67, Rock Creek 52
A tight first half saw the Wolves take leads of 15-11 and 31-27. However, Vanoss used a 24-10 surge in the third quarter to take control at 55-37.
Rock Creek held a slim 15-12 in the final period.
The Wolves, like their girls team, had three players selected on the Coleman Christmas Classic All-Tournament team. They include Boys MVP Carter Perry, Brayden Cannon and Logan Hulbutta.
However, it was Layne Thrower that led the way in the title game with a team-best 23 points Perry followed with 15 points, including a pair of third-quarter 3-pointers. Hulbutta followed with 12 points, while Erik Hamilton also reached double figures with 10. Cannon chipped in seven points for the locals.
Zach Holder erupted for a game-best 38 points, including a trio of 3-pointers for the Mustangs. Hunter Hamill was next with seven points.
