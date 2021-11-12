VANOSS — Vanoss junior Carter Perry must have been driving Tupelo head coach Clay Weller crazy with all his drives to the basket during a matchup between the two Pontotoc Conference foes Tuesday night inside the Vanoss Activity Center.
It seemed like every time the Tigers would creep within striking distance, Perry made a strong move to the basket and either hit a layup, was fouled or both. He finished with a game-high 31 points to help the Wolves cruise past the Tigers 54-31.
In the girls contest, Vanoss took charge early on the way to a convincing 86-19 win.
Both Vanoss clubs travel to New Lima tonight, while Tupelo tangles with local rival Stonewall inside the Murphy-Roberts Gymnasium.
BOYS
Vanoss 54, Tupelo 31
The Wolves led just 14-9 after the first quarter before using a 14-5 surge in the second period to boost their lead to 28-14 at halftime.
Vanoss outscored Tupelo 15-8 in the third period to stretch its lead to 43-22 heading into the final eight minutes.
Perry scored 11 of his team’s 14 points in the first quarter. He buried a trio of 3-pointers and sank 6-of-9 free shots.
Brayden Cannon, despite getting three early fouls, finished with 13 points and sank 4-of-8 free throws.
As a team, Vanoss shot a cool 13-of-24 (54.2%) from the charity stripe. The visitors attempted three free throws and made just one.
Tupelo got eight points from sophomore Dalton O’Dell and seven from senior Harley Davidson.
GIRLS
Vanoss 86, Tupelo 19
Five different Vanoss players reached double figures in the Vanoss runaway win.
The Lady Wolves got rolling early and outscored Tupelo 26-3 to start the game.
Senior Alexus Belcher continued the hot start to her 2021-22 season. She scored a game-high 19 points for the Lady Wolves. She drained five 3-point baskets — including four in the first period. Belcher hit six triples in the Lady Wolves’ season-opener against Stonewall and now has 11 in two games.
Freshman Caidence Cross and senior Maddi Dansby scored 13 points each. Cross hit a pair of 3s for the home team.
Sophomore Avery Ellis and junior Trinity Belcher both added 12 points apiece for Vanoss, while junior Madi Faust contributed seven.
Tupelo junior Kylee Watson led the Lady Tigers with 13 points.
