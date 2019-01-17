VANOSS — A battle between two of the top Class 2A girls basketball teams came down to the final minutes.
Vanoss post players Emrie Ellis and Lizzy Simpson scored five straight points in the final 1:23 to turn back Konawa 51-47 in a game that was highly competitive from start to finish.
Vanoss, ranked No. 3, improved to 15-2 on the year, while No. 15 Konawa fell to 9-3.
KHS head coach Ray Ardery knows too well his team had opportunities to pull off the upset.
“I’m very proud of the guts that this team plays with,” Ardery said. “We still need to work on doing some things better. That’s why you like games like this one during the season. We’ve been battling through some injuries and sickness, and players continue to step up when they are called upon.”
In the boys game, Konawa and Vanoss matched each other blow for blow in the first half until a big third quarter tilted the game in the Wolves favor and allowed the hosts to push past the Tigers 65-48.
Vanoss extended its winning streak to six games and improved to 16-1 on the year, while Konawa dropped to 7-5.
GIRLS
Vanoss 51, Konawa 47
Konawa speedster Charlene Galimba hit a free throw with just under two minutes left to tie the game at 45-45.
Ellis and Simpson then scored back-to-back baskets inside the paint. Ellis then tacked on a free throw with 35.62 seconds left that put the hosts on top 50-45.
Kayden King, who had a big night for the Lady Tigers, scored on a putback to get Konawa within three points with 16 seconds remaining to cut the VHS lead to three. But Ellis hit another free throw to help seal the four-point Vanoss win.
Rileigh Rush of Vanoss broke a tie at the 2:12 mark of the third quarter that put the Lady Wolves on top 34-31.
The Lady Tigers answered with a pair of jumpers by King — the final on an inbound play in the final moments — and a basket inside by Galimba to enter the fourth quarter on top 37-34.
Vanoss jumped out to an 8-2 lead early, but King sparked a 10-0 KHS volley that put the visitors on top 12-8 heading to the second period.
Things tightened up in the second quarter and finally settled for a 23-20 halftime advantage.
Ellis, who has committed to the University of Arkansas, had a big game for Vanoss. She finished with 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the field and had seven rebounds and 11 blocked shots.
Rush hit three shots from long range and added 12 points for the hosts, while Simpson scored eight points to go with eight rebounds and three steals off the bench.
King scored 20 points and had six rebounds to lead the KHS club, while Galimba followed with 14 points, seven rebounds and five steals.
BOYS
Vanoss 65, Konawa 48
The first two quarters were pretty much identical. The game was tied at 12-12 after the first period and 25-25 at halftime.
Vanoss finally got some breathing room in the third quarter, outscoring Konawa 27-12.
The Wolves used a 16-4 run to end the period. That surge began when VHS senior Sando Hill drove the basketball and emphatically slammed the ball through the net for two points. Ryan Dennis scored eight of his nine points during that stretch, and Dylan Stone sank a late 3-pointer.
Vanoss led 52-37 after three quarters of play.
The Tigers got within eight on an inbound basket by Seth Tanyan with 4:58 left but could get no closer.
Hill was a wrecking ball for the Vanoss offense, finishing with a team-high 29 points. He sank four 3-pointers, and went 10-of-18 from the field and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line.
Riley Cooper also had a solid night for the hosts. He finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Stone scored eight points and had four rebounds and three steals off the bench.
Konawa senior Dyami Kilpatrick looked well on his way to a monster game, scoring 17 points in the first half. But he attempted just two shots in the second half and settled for 19 points and five rebounds. Caleb Nail scored 13 points and had four steals for the visitors.
The Wolves won the battle of the boards 35-20.
Vanoss is back at home with Asher Friday night, while Konawa hosts Depew.
