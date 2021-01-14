VANOSS — The Vanoss Lady Wolves hit five 3-pointers in the first quarter to get off to a hot start and coasted past Konawa 85-28 Tuesday night inside the Kenneth D. Smith Memorial Fieldhouse.
Coach Jonathon Hurt’s team, ranked No. 1 in Class A, improved to 13-0 on the year.
In the boys contest, Hurt — who coaches both VHS team — wasn’t around after being ejected from a contest last week at a tournament in Earlsboro. It turns out, he didn’t miss much as the Wolves rolled past Konawa 68-29.
Vanoss, ranked No. 8 in Class A, improved to 10-2.
GIRLS
Vanoss 85, Konawa 28
After the dust had settled, Vanoss had sunk a whopping 13 3-pointers, all throughout the first three quarters.
Vanoss led 29-4 after the first quarter and 49-13 by halftime.
Emily Wilson sank six 3-point shots on her way to a game-high 22 points. Emrie Ellis followed with 16 and Riley Rush hit double figures with 11.
Abbi Snow just missed double figures with eight points.
Konawa got 14 points from Jaylyn Isaacs, who sank four 3-pointers.
BOYS
Vanoss 68, Konawa 29
Vanoss sophomores Carter Perry and Dillon Deatherage poured in 25 points apiece to lead the VHS charge.
Perry hit five 3-pointers that figured into his point total, while Deatherage sank a pair of triples.
No other Vanoss player scored more than five.
The Wolves led just 9-4 after the first quarter but had extended their lead to 28-8 by halftime. Vanoss carried a 50-21 advantage into the fourth period.
Christopher Matchie paced the Konawa offense with 13 points.
Both Vanoss clubs host Asher on Friday and travel to Allen on Saturday.
Konawa is at home against Latta tonight and hosts Earlsboro on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.