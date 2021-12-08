Vanoss sweeps past host Stratford

STRATFORD — Stratford boys coach Ray Ardery said his team wasn’t prepared for what Vanoss threw at them during a 57-42 home loss to the Wolves last Friday.
“Vanoss outplayed us in just about every aspect tonight. Coach (Jon) Hurt and his staff has his kids play a physical and aggressive style that is hard to simulate in practice,” Ardery said. “They do a great job of flying around and not giving you much time to see and react to things.”
Vanoss — ranked No.3 — jumped out to a 12-4 lead early and kept Stratford at bay.
The Wolves used a balanced offensive attack to push past the Bulldogs.
Logan Hulbatta paced the VHS club with 14 points. Brayden Cannon and Carter Perry added 11 points each, while Erik Hatton hit double figures with 10. Layne Thrower was next for Vanoss with eight points.
Cannon made three 3-point baskets, while Hulbatta hit a pair of triples.
Stratford junior Tucker Maxwell scored 14 points and was the only SHS player to reach double figures. Canaan Weddle and Sean Harlan both scored six for the home team.
Ardery said his team can continue to improve throughout the season.
“Defensively, I thought we did some decent things but we gave up too many offensive rebounds and turned the ball over way too much to give us a chance,” he said. “We have a lot to improve on, but the season is young so we have time to try and fix some things.”
Both Vanoss and Stratford are competing in the Pontotoc Conference Tournament this week.
Vanoss girls knock
off Stratford
STRATFORD — To say the Stratford Lady Bulldogs missed senior star Jaedyn Getman in their Friday night battle with rival Vanoss would be an understatement.
Coach Mark Savage’s team got shut out in the first quarter and trailed 20-4 at halftime on the way to a 49-18 loss.
Stratford, No. 12 in Class 2A, starts off at 1-1, while Class A No. 4 Vanoss improved to 5-1.
Vanoss got 16 points from freshman Caidence Cross — who drilled four 3-pointers — and 13 from Maddi Dansby. Madi Faust also hit double figures for the visitors with 10.
Lundyn Anderson scored seven points to pace the Lady Bulldogs.
Both Vanoss and Stratford are competing in the Pontotoc Conference Tournament this week.
