KONAWA — The Vanoss Lady Wolves got off to a hot start and cruised past host Konawa 58-43 Tuesday night.
Vanoss, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, improved to 13-1 on the year, while Konawa slipped to 6-6.
In the boys game, Vanoss needed a monstrous fourth quarter to rally past the host Tigers 62-51.
The Wolves, ranked No. 6 in Class 2A, improved to 13-1, while the Tigers fell to 8-4.
“It was two good wins for us on the road out of the break,” said Vanoss head coach Jonathon Hurt.
BOYS
Vanoss 62, Konawa 51
The Wolves trailed 19-14 at halftime and were down 37-29 heading into the fourth period.
Vanoss got hot late and outscored the Tigers 33-14 over the final eight minutes in the huge come-from-behind win.
“The boys game was one of the crazier games I’ve been a part of,” Hurt said. “We scored more points in the fourth quarter than we did the first three quarters combined. They showed a lot of toughness tonight when they could have just laid down.”
Cade Paulin was the mastermind behind the comeback. He exploded for a game-high 36 points, including 18 in the final period. Paulin finished with five 3-point conversions, with two coming in the fourth quarter.
Teammate Carter Perry sank four 3-point shots and totaled 14 points. Perry had three of his treys en route to nine points in the final period.
Tucker Bucher, with one 3-point basket, ended up with seven points for Vanoss.
Caleb Nail paced the Tigers with 25 points, and Jacob Leslie followed with 15 before fouling out.
GIRLS
Vanoss 58, Konawa 43
The Lady Wolves — playing without University of Arkansas commit Emrie Ellis, who was nursing an undisclosed left leg injury — outscored Konawa 28-15 in the first quarter to get off to a hot start.
Vanoss led 44-26 by halftime.
Emily Wilson fired in 21 points, and Lizzy Simpson tossed in 17 in the VHS offense. Wilson sank three 3-point shots, and Simpson knocked down two. Rileigh Rush drained four treys in finishing with 12 points.
Kayden King poured in a game-leading 24 points, including one 3-point basket, for Konawa, and Kimberly Soar chipped in seven points.
Vanoss is at Asher Friday.
Meanwhile, both Konawa clubs are off until the 2020 STAR Tournament, scheduled for Jan. 23-25 in Roff. The Lady Tigers meet at 3:50 p.m. Jan 23, while the Tigers tangle with Stonewall at 5:10 p.m. in a first-round matchup.
