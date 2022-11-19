CALVIN — The Vanoss Lady Wolves used a dominant defensive effort that included a fourth-quarter shutout in a 37-23 road win over Calvin Tuesday night.
Vanoss improve to 4-0 on the year, while the Lady Bulldogs fell to 2-1.
“Calvin has a good team. We played about as well as we can play,” said Vanoss head coach Jonathon Hurt.
The Lady Wolves raced to early leads of 12-4 and 27-12. Calvin got within 33-23 heading into the fourth quarter but the Lady Bulldogs didn’t score over the final eight minutes. Vanoss got just two points from Madi Faust and Trinity Belcher in the slow-paced final frame.
Faust led the VHS offense with 15 points. Avery Ellis followed with eight points, while Jacee Underwood chimed in with seven points.
Calvin was paced by E’Niyah Holmes with eight points and Nariah Bump with seven.
Perry helps Wolves shoot past Calvin
CALVIN — Vanoss sharpshooter Carter Perry erupted for a game-high 25 points — 23 in the second half — to help the Wolves cruise past Pontotoc Conference foe Calvin 70-40 in a Tuesday night road game.
The Wolves, under the direction of head coach Jonathon Hurt, improved to 4-0 on the year, while the Bulldogs sank to 0-3.
Vanoss led 25-9 after a first quarter that saw Perry score 11 points and teammate Layne Thrower poured in 12 of his 14 overall points.
The Wolves outscored the Bulldogs 21-9 in the second period to boost its lead to carry a 46-18 lead into the halftime locker room.
Vanoss limited Calvin to three third-quarter points on the way to a sizable 57-21 advantage.
The Wolves had 10 different players reach the scoring column.
Nevon Bump paced the Calvin offense with 17 points and Jace Dickey also hit double figures with 10.
