VANOSS — After visiting with several school officials, it looks like the Vanoss softball team probably made history when it bolted past local rival Allen twice to win a Class A District championship.
By all accounts, the Lady Wolves won the program’s first district fastpitch softball championship after defeating Allen by counts of 8-4 and 11-1 Thursday night at home.
No. 9 Vanoss improved to 28-5 and secured a spot in a regional tournament. Allen finished its season under first-year head coach Kevin Slabaugh at 14-12.
The Lady Wolves took control with big first innings in both games. Vanoss led 7-0 after one inning in the opener and raced to a 9-0 early lead in Game 2.
“They’re a good team and I don’t think they played their best and we played our best, so that happens sometimes,” said Vanoss head coach Jonathon Hurt. “The first inning kind of decided both games. Once you get started like that and get the momentum, things come a little bit easier.”
The Lady Wolves were a little shaky earlier this week, dropping a 4-3 decision to Wayne before holding off a pesky Paoli club 8-6. Vanoss brought its “A” game Thursday night.
Hurt believes his team had one eye on Allen all week long.
“Sometimes, as much as you try not to, you look ahead. We were excited about districts and knew we had to play well,” he said.
Game 2
Vanoss 11, Allen 1
Emrie Ellis had a double, a triple and four RBIs in the huge Vanoss nine-run outburst in the first inning.
Jacee Underwood added an RBI single, Kara Carlson hit a sacrifice fly and Jayme Poulin drove in a run with a groundout. The Lady Mustangs also made four errors in the first frame.
Vanoss made it 10-0 when Abbi Snow reached on an error with one out in the second inning and later scored on an RBI infield hit by Poulin, who drove in the final VHS run (for her third RBI) on a sacrifice bunt with one out in the fourth inning.
Allen broke the ice in the bottom of the third inning when Kaylyn Rowsey reached on an error, stole second and scored on an RBI single by Maddy Clifford. A single by Riley Koonce and a passed ball put runners at second and third for the Lady Mustangs. However, Riley Reed moved to the pitching circle and recorded a strikeout to end that threat.
Brinn Brassfield was the starting pitcher for Vanoss, and Reed began at third base. Hurt ordered the two players to trade spots nine different times during the contest.
The strategy seemed to pay off. The two VHS hurlers combined for nine strikeouts, two walks and two hit batters in the five-inning contest. Reed faced eight batters, and Brassfield 15.
“When I’m coaching, you’ll see a lot of crazy things you won’t see out of other coaches,” Hurt admitted.
Underwood was the only other player with two hits for Vanoss, finishing 2-for-3 with an RBI, a walk and two runs scored.
Koonce absorbed the pitching loss for Allen. She struck out two, walked one and gave up just three earned runs in five innings.
Game 1
Vanoss 8, Allen 4
Allen again gave Vanoss a lot of help during a seven-run volley in the bottom of the first. The Lady Mustangs had five errors and a crucial wild pitch on a dropped third strike.
Riley Reed belted two triples in the hot VHS start, while Emrie Ellis, Addison Dalton and Jayme Poulin drove in runs.
Maddy Clifford supplied a two-run single in the top of the second inning to cut the Vanoss lead to 7-2.
The hosts got that run back in the bottom of the second on a sacrifice bunt by Abbi Snow.
Allen courtesy runner Ansley Tollett scored on an error with two outs in the third inning to trim the VHS advantage to 8-3.
In the top of the fifth, Taylor Tollett was hit by a pitch and Maycee Davis drew a two-out walk.
Kaylyn Rowsey then hit a run-scoring single that cut the Allen deficit in half at 8-4 and left runners at second and third. Reed swapped places with Brinn Brassfield and got a strikeout to end that inning.
Reed pitched six innings to earn the victory. She struck out three, walked six, hit two batters and gave up two earned runs. Brassfield faced just nine batters and had one strikeout amd two walks and allowed one run.
Taylen Mason was the losing pitcher for Allen. She struck out four, walked one batter, hit another and gave up just one earned run in six innings.
Reed had two of five Vanoss hits in the game. Dalton finished 1-for-1 with an RBI and a run scored, while Snow finished with three RBIs without the aid of a hit.
