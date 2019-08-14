Vanoss starts season with win over Maud squad

VANOSS — Brinn Brassfield pitched a three-hitter and finished 4-for-4 from the plate with a double, six runs batted in and two runs scored Monday to help the Vanoss Lady Wolves maul the Maud Lady Tigers 28-2 in 2 ½ innings.
Later in the evening, Calera clipped Vanoss 9-4.
Vanoss 28, Maud 2
Vanoss tallied 23 first-inning runs. Both MHS runs scored off Brassfield were unearned. She recorded a pair of strikeouts and walked only one.
Teammate Emrie Ellis — who is playing softball for the first time since the sixth grade — also had a big game, going 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, seven RBIs and four runs scored. Addyson Dalton was also 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a pair of runs scored.
Jayme Poulin (2-for-2 with two RBIs, three runs scored and a walk) and Riley Reed (2-for-3 with two RBIs, four runs scored and a walk) figured big into the 19-hit attack for the Lady Wolves.
Jolene Ridgeway (1-for-1) knocked in three runs, while Rileigh Rush (1-for-2), Abbi Snow (1-for-2) and Jadyn Dalton (1-for-1) had one apiece.
Calera 9, Vanoss 4
Calera used a six-run fifth inning to hand the Vanoss Lady Wolves their first loss of the season. Vanoss held a 10-9 edge in total hits, with Brinn Brassfield and Emrie Ellis each finishing 2-for-3.
Brassfield scored a run and Ellis doubled once. Rileigh Rush (1-for-3) drove home two runs and scored once for the Lady Wolves, and teammate Jolene Ridgeway (1-for-2) picked up one RBI. Riley Reed took the pitching loss. She allowed six earned runs with eight strikeouts and four walks.
Byng 5, Pauls Valley 4
(8 Innings)
McKinley Feazle, Kennedy Large and Krosby Clinton each went 2-for-3 from the plate, and Addison McGill picked up the pitching victory Monday as the Byng Lady Pirates successfully opened the 2019 fastpitch softball season with a 5-4 decision over host Pauls Valley.
Feazle scored three times in the game, and Large crossed the plate once.
McGill, who was 1-for-3 with one RBI, allowed just five hits and no walks while striking out five. All four of Pauls Valley’s runs were unearned.
Alana Crain also hit a triple and drove in a run for the winners.
CCC 12, Konawa 4
The Royals led just 5-4 after four innings but scored seven runs over the final two frames to pull away.
Shelby Phillips led the KHS offense, going 2-for-2, while Julie Coats and Kristin Johnson each went 1-for-3 with an RBI. Alexis Hernandez, Jaelyn Flanary and Jaida Brooks all added singles for the hosts.
Coats absorbed the mound loss for the Lady Tigers. She struck out 12, walked four and gave up seven earned runs in six innings.
Maddie Waggoner led Community Christian School by going 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored. Makenzie Kinnard finished 2-for-3 with a triple, a double and two RBIs for the visitors, while Chloe Almond went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs.
Allen 8, Tupelo 0
Riley Koonce fired a five-inning, one-hitter Monday, and the Allen Lady Mustangs and blanked the Tupelo Lady Tigers to launch the 2019 season.
Koonce surrendered only one hit and no walks while striking out five. She also tripled once and knocked in a run to help out the Allen offense.
Teammate Kinsey Nix led the six-hit attack by finishing 2-for-3 with one RBI and a pair of runs scored. Taylor Tollett and Maddy Clifford were each 1-for-2 with a walk. Tollett also scored a run for the Lady Mustangs, Teammate Brooklyn Sanders ended up 1-for-3.
Kylee Watson had Tupelo’s lone hit. She was 1-for-2 while also suffering the pitching loss.
Stonewall 9, Moss 8
The Stonewall Lady Longhorns withstood a six-run seventh inning by Moss and overcame four errors in the game to register a 9-8 win over the Lady Pirates in a Monday home game to open the 2019 season.
Stonewall held a seemingly comfortable 9-2 advantage entering the seventh.
The Lady Longhorns compiled 11 hits, with Mahayla Walker going 2-for-2 with a double, four runs scored and a pair of walks. Teammate Kaylee Ford finished 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs, one run scored and a walk, and Tatam Brady went 2-for-3 with one RBI, one run scored and a walk.
Brady also got the pitching victory, as she overcame 13 hits and seven earned runs. She also walked three and struck out one.
Charisma Newton ended up 2-for-4 with one RBI for Stonewall. Lyndi Humphers drove home three runs for the Lady Longhorns, as she was 1-for-3 with a double. Meghan Sliger ended up 1-for-2 with one RBI, two runs scored and a walk, and Brittney Littlefield drew two walks while going 1-for-2.
Asher 15, Sasakwa 0
Jordan Odell tossed a three-inning perfect game and went 3-for-3 from the plate with a pair of doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored in the Asher Lady Indians’15-0 win over Sasakwa.
Odell struck out eight of the nine batters she faced.
Makinzie Odell helped out the Asher cause by going 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a pair of runs scored, and Alexis Francis also finished 2-for-2 with a double and two runs scored.
Teammate Madilynn Larman ended up 2-for-3 with one RBI and two runs scored.
Shayla Gregg (1-for-2 with one RBI and two runs scored) and Kaythryn Dixson (1-for-3 with one RBI and one run scored) helped out the Lady Indian offense, which produced 11 hits.
Sulphur 4, Kingston 0
Harley Beesley fired a three-hit shutout while Makella Mobly was 3-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored Monday, and the Sulphur Lady Bulldogs shut down Kingston 4-0.
Beesley struck out six and gave up just one walk.
Teammate Kinlee Duck went 2-for-3 with a triple and scored a run, and Macenzie Ruth and Meredith Jones each finished 1-for-3. Ruth also doubled and knocked in a pair of runs in a seven-hit SHS offense.
The Ada News sports editor Jeff Cali contributed to this report.
