ALLEN – Despite winning the last four in a row, the Vanoss High School boys basketball team wasn’t the favorite to win the 2019 Pontotoc Conference Tournament.
Somebody forgot to tell the Wolves that.
Cade Paulin poured in 20 points and Tucker Bucher added 15, including a pair of 3-point baskets, and the Class 2A sixth-ranked Vanoss Wolves pulled away with a big fourth quarter to defeat host Allen 51-38 in Saturday night’s title game.
Vanoss won the conference title for the fifth consecutive time and stayed unbeaten at 9-0 on the year, while Allen starts off at 3-1.
“We had a lot of different kids step up and do things for us. Our seniors just refused to lose this week and carried us to another conference championship,” said Vanoss head coach Jonathon Hurt. “This one means a lot because from top to bottom, this may be the toughest the conference has been since my time at Vanoss.”
Allen head coach Greg Mills echoed Hurt’s sentiments about the conference.
“When you get Allen and Vanoss together, anything can happen. This conference is tough. You better play every night, or you can get beat. It was a lot closer than the score indicates,” he said. “The Vanoss kids did what they needed to do down the stretch to beat us.”
Vanoss pulled away by hitting 15-of-21 free throws in the final period. The Wolves were 27-of-40 overall from the charity stripe.
Vanoss led just 34-30 heading into the fourth quarter, and Allen had pulled within three with just under four minutes left before the Wolves pulled away. Vanoss outscored Allen 17-8 in the final period.
Ryan Dennis chipped in six points, and Riley Vasquez had five for the winners.
Chad Milne paced Allen with 19 points, including one trey. Gerison Johnson followed with six points and Nathan Hammonds contributed five, including one 3-point bucket.
Allen was without the services of senior starter Chris Holcomb, who suffered a knee injury late in the Mustangs’ semifinal victory over Roff.
Four players fouled out for the home team and one for the Wolves.
Vanoss girls win third straight title
Emrie Ellis recorded another triple-double to help the Vanoss Lady Wolves surge past Stratford 57-38 in Saturday’s girls championship game.
Vanoss, ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, improved to 10-0 on the year, while No. 19 Stratford dropped to 3-1.
“Stratford has a really good team, and coach (Mark) Savage does a great job. I was proud of the kids for taking care of business,” said Vanoss girls coach Jonathon Hurt. “Emrie had another great game, which propelled us to a championship.”
Ellis finished with a game-high 19 points, 10 rebounds and an incredible 16 blocked shots for the Lady Wolves.
Ellis and Emily Wilson each sank three 3-point shots in the game. Wilson fired in 15 points for the VHS club. Lizzy Sampson followed with 10 points, and Rileigh Rush drilled a pair of treys on her way to eight points.
Stratford sophomore Jaedyn Getman tossed in 17 points to pace the Lady Bulldogs and teammate Angel Wood finished with eight, including one 3-point shot. JimyJo Lemmings (with one trey) and Laney Anderson finished with five points apiece for Stratford.
Roff boys claim third place
Brady Benedict tossed in 11 points, including one 3-point basket, and Trayson Miller tallied 10 points and the Class A 10th-ranked Roff Tigers outlasted the eighth-ranked Asher Indians 41-29 for third place in the Pontotoc Conference Tournament.
The Tigers improved to 7-2 on the year, while Asher fell to 6-2.
Roff also received seven points from Wil Joplin.
Mike McDonald led Asher with 11 points, and Patch Hamilton ended up with 10. He also pulled down 10 rebounds for a double-double. Juston Melton followed with six points.
“Roff is very talented and well coached. They were stunned by Allen in the semifinals but continue to be a problem for us,” said Asher head coach Scott Hamilton. “We held on for 3½ quarters in a 3-point ball game, but they seemed to step on the gas in the end to make it a 12-point difference.”
Allen downs Roff for third place
Kaylyn Rowsey tallied 13 points and Kinsey Nix supplied 10, and the host Allen Lady Mustangs shut down Roff 35-8 for third place
Allen improved to 3-1, while Roff dipped to 3-6.
Allen led 4-0 through one quarter, 11-2 at halftime and 26-6 through three periods.
Rowsey and Jaycee Watkins knocked down a pair of 3-point baskets each. Watkins ended up with eight points.
Maddie Adair led the Lady Tigers with seven points.
Calvin boys topple Tupelo
Jake McRay poured in 21 points and Jace McRay tallied 16 to help the Calvin Bulldogs knock off Tupelo 54-48 in Saturday’s consolation championship game.
Calvin improved to 7-5 on the year, while the Tigers dropped to 3-7.
Jake McRay drained five 3-point shots, and Jace McRay converted one. Calvin connected on eight for the game. Brennen Griffen chipped in five points, including one trey.
Cody Airington was the high scorer for Tupelo with 17, including a pair of 3-point buckets, and Michael Moralez totaled 15, including two treys. Bentley Bills was next with eight points, including one 3-point conversion.
The Tigers had a 15-2 lead after one quarter and a 30-15 halftime lead. However, Calvin went on a 23-11 run through the third and closed the game with a 16-7 fourth.
“It was a tale of two halves,” said Tupelo head coach Clay Weller. “We played really well in the first half on both ends. This loss sets us back tremendously from where we should be.”
Tupelo girls clip Calvin
Three Tupelo Lady Tigers reached double figures in a 47-44 victory over the Calvin Lady Bulldogs for the girls consolation crown.
The Lady Tigers improved to 3-7 on the year, while Calvin — No. 20 in Class B — fell to 6-5.
Shalyn McCollum led the way for Tupelo with 18 points. Kylee Watson followed with 15 points and Breonna D’Aguanno tacked on 11, including three 3-point buckets.
Shantel Potter popped in eight 3-point shots and totaled a game-leading 29 points. Hannah Harris followed with seven points, including one trey, and Maelei Carroll ended up with six points off 3-point shots.
The Lady Tigers trailed 9-7 after one quarter but took a 20-14 lead into halftime and a 33-23 cushion into the fourth.
———o———
Note: Brian Johnson contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.