CYRIL — The Vanoss High School softball team dropped a 12-4 decision to No. 3 and host Cyril in Class A Regional Tournament action on Thursday. 

However, the Lady Wolves bounced back with a 5-3 victory over No. 15 Hollis to keep their season afloat.

Coach Jacob Grace’s squad was 24-11 heading back to Cyril on Friday.

Vanoss 5, Hollis 3

Vanoss hurler Riley Reed kept the Hollis offense in check. She struck out nine, walked three and allowed just two hits and no earned runs in a tough complete-game outing.

Reed also helped her own cause at the plate, going 2-for-2 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Jaycee Underwood hit a double, drove in a run and scored a run for Vanoss, while Caidence Cross finished 1-for-3 with a run scored. Hailee Brown went 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored. Maggie Stone and Katrina Dupree also had hits for the Lady Wolves.

Cyril 12, Vanoss 4

The Lady Pirates out-hit Vanoss 11-3 and Vanoss committed seven errors in the game.

Hailee Brown went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Vanoss, while Magie Stone finished 1-for-3 with a double and scored a run. Riley Reed ended up 1-for-1 with three walks and a run scored.

Lady Longhorns

go 1-1 in Red Oak

RED OAK — The Stonewall Lady Longhorns dropped a 10-2 decision to host and No. 6 Red Oak to open up Class A Regional play, but bounced back with a 14-1 drubbing of No. 20 Keota on Thursday.

Coach Shanna Davidson’s squad was 14-15 heading into Friday’s play.

Stonewall 14, Keota 1

Lilly Wyche was in control from the circle for Stonewall. She struck out three and allowed just one hit and no earned runs in the four-inning victory.

Talise Parnell and Jakobi Worcester had three hits each in Stonewall’s 10-hit offense. Parnell finished 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored, while Worcester went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk, three RBIs and a run scored.

Hannah Christian went 1-for-2 with a triple, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored for the SHS club, while Wyche finished 1-for-3 with a walk, a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored from the top of the Stonewall batting order. Faith Ross walked twice, had a base hit and scored four runs for the Lady Longhorns.

Red Oak 10, Stonewall 2

The Lady Eagles jumped out to a 5-0 lead and eased to the victory.

Stonewall collected six hits in the game, including a 2-for-3 performance from Lilly Wyche. She also scored twice.

Talise Parnell and Jakobi Worcester both went 1-for-3 and drove in runs for Stonewall. Landree Dye and Faith Ross had the other SHS hits.

Allie Tovar led Red Oak at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored. Gracie Noggle went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored and Courtney Adams finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Abbie Tovar and Hayden White also knocked in two runs each for the home team.

