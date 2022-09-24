VANOSS — Wayne scored six runs in the top of the eighth inning to secure a 12-7 win over host Vanoss in a Class A District Tournament winner’s bracket game Thursday evening.
Earlier in the day, the Lady Wolves had escaped with a 3-2 win over Velma-Alma in eight innings.
The district tournament wrapped up Friday in Vanoss.
Wayne 12, Vanoss 7
Vanoss trailed 6-4 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning before making a comeback.
Caidence Cross reached on an error with one out and scored on an RBI hit by Katrina Dupree to get Vanoss within 6-5. Dupree later scored on a base hit down the right field line by Hailee Brown to force extra innings.
Both teams finished with 11 hits in the contest.
Three VHS players had two hits apiece. Trinity Belcher finished 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored, Eryn Khoury went 2-for-4 with a walk and scored twice and Jaycee Underwood finished 2-for-5.
Cross went 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored for the home team.
Karsen Adams led Wayne at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs. Faith Brazell went 2-for-4 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored, while Jordyn Diabates finished 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored.
Brazell earned the pitching win for the Lady Bulldogs. She struck out four and walked two in eight innings. Underwood was the hard-luck loser for Vanoss. She struck out four and walked five in 7.1 innings.
Vanoss 3, Velma-Alma 2
Trinity Belcher walked with the base loaded to force in the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning.
The Lady Wolves managed just five total hits but were able to take advantage of eight walks.
Eryn Khoury led the way for Vanoss, going 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Riley Reed blasted a triple and scored a run for the home team, while Madi Faust had a hit and knocked in one run.
Kass Thompson led the Lady Comets, finishing 3-for-3 with a walk. Addy AdSmith went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk.
Reed picked up the pitching win for the Lady Wolves. She struck out three, walked two and allowed one earned run in six innings of work. Jaycee Undwerood pitched two scoreless innings of relief with two strikeouts and no walks.
