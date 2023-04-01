Vanoss splits pair of early Turnpike games

ROFF — The Vanoss Lady Wolves trailed Class 4A No. 4 Silo 5-0 in the top of the second inning before a rainstorm interrupted the game during action at the 3rd Annual Turnpike Showdown at Roff High School.
When action resumed early Friday morning in Silo, things didn’t get any better for coach Jacob Grace and company.
The Lady Rebels went on to rough up Vanoss 19-0 in the pool-place contest. Earlier on Thursday, the Lady Wolves blanked Bethel 6-0.
Tournament officials played catchup with the games on Friday, moving the games at Roff to a pair of fields in Silo. The other half of the tournament, hosted by Sulphur on Thursday, was moved to Caddo High School on Friday.
Today’s bracket play is set to return to Sulphur beginning at 9:30 a.m. The tournament title contest is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Vanoss, ranked No. 11 in Class 3A, was 11-6 heading into the remainder of the Turnpike Showdown. Silo was 6-3 and Bethel sank to 0-9.
Silo 19, Vanoss 0
The Lady Rebels finished the top of the second inning by scoring eight runs when play resumed early Friday morning and led 10-0 at that point.
Vanoss managed just three hits — singles by Hailee Brown, Madi Faust and Abby Ortega.
Connie Tubby hit two grand slams to pace a 21-hit Silo offense. She finished a perfect 4-for-4 with eight RBIs and four runs scored from the top of the SHS batting order. Brooklyn Toney also hit a home run for the Lady Rebels and knocked in three runs.
Makayla Clark finished 4-for-4 with five RBIs and scored a run for Silo and Cady Ammons went 3-for-4 with three runs scored.
Vanoss was also hurt by eight errors.
Vanoss 6, Bethel 0
Vanoss led just 2-0 before scoring four runs in the top of the fifth inning to get some breathing room.
The Lady Wolves out-hit Bethel 10-3 and got two hits each from Maggie Stone, Katrina Dupree and Madi Faust. Stone went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored, Faust also went 2-for-4 and scored a run and Dupree finished 2-for-3 with an RBI. Eryn Khoury ended up 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored for the locals. Jacee Underwood finished 1-for-2 with two walks and two RBIs.
