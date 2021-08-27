VANOSS — The Vanoss Lady Wolves topped Asher 9-1 to open the Vanoss Festival Tuesday evening and then Tushka gave both local teams fits.
The Lady Indians clawed past Tushka 12-10 before the Lady Tigers rallied past the home team 12-11 in a wild ending to the festival. Asher held on for a 12-10 win over Tushka in Game 2.
Game 1
Vanoss 9, Asher 1
Jacee Underwood kept Asher in check with five strong innings from the circle for Vanoss. She struck out nine, walked two and allowed just one earned run.
Five different Vanoss players cracked doubles in a 12-hit VHS offense.
Underwood finished 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored, while Brinn Brassfield finished 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Eryn Khoury had a double in a 2-for-3 outing that included two runs scored, while Maddi Dansby finished 1-for-1 with a walk, a double, an RBI and two runs scored.
Cadence Cross went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run scored, while Maggie Stone finished 2-for-3 and drove in a run.
Alexis Johnston went 2-for-2 for Asher, while Peyton Leba clubbed a solo home run.
Game 2
Asher 12, Tushka 10
The Lady Indians used a two-out rally to score three runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally for the victory.
Back-to-back errors — two of eight by Tushka in the contest — started the late AHS comeback and led to the first run of the frame. Kaythryn Dixson and Payton Leba later hit back-to-back RBI singles to give Asher its two-run cushion.
Asher piled up 11 hits in the contest, including four players with two hits each — Makinzie Odell, Alexis Francis, Leba and Ryleigh Reeser.
Odell finished 2-for-5 with an RBI and three runs scored; Francis went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored; Leba finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored and Reeser went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Alexis Johnston finished 1-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and three runs scored for Asher.
Tymber Alford led Tusha, going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. Laramie Raines went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Alissa Lowry went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. LB Traylor slapped a double for the Lady Tigers.
Game 3
Tushka 12, Vanoss 11
The Vanoss Lady Wolves scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning before the late rally fell short. Vanoss stranded runners at second and third during the comeback effort.
Eryn Khoury led a nine-hit VHS offense, going 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored. Jacee Underwood finished 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs, a walk and two runs scored.
Brinn Brassfield went 1-for-2 with three walks, a triple and two RBIs, while Maddi Dansby ripped a triple and drove in three runs.
Tushka slugged 13 hits in the game. Jaden Huffman led the Lady Tigers, going 3-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Rebecca Ridgeway finished 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and a run scored, while Haylee Griffin went 2-for-3 with two runs scored for the visitors. Laramie Rains went 1-for-2 with a walk, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Brassfield absorbed the pitching loss for Vanoss. She struck out nine and walked three in the complete-game outing. Chancie Alford was the winner for Tushka. She finished with eight strikeouts, eight walks and gave up four earned runs in seven innings.
The Lady Tigers made five errors in the game.
