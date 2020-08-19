ASHER — Freshman Eryn Khoury drove in five runs and Emire Ellis blasted a three-run homer to help the Vanoss Lady Wolves power past Asher 13-2 Monday at the Asher Festival.
Ripley rallied past Vanoss for a 6-3 win in the second game and the Lady Warriors walloped Asher 14-1 in the nightcap.
Vanoss 13, Asher 2
Vanoss broke open the game with a seven-run surge in the top of the fourth inning.
Khoury ripped a three-run double in that big frame, Brinn Brassfield cracked a run-scoring double and Emily Wilson drove in a run with a single.
Vanoss compiled 13 hits in the contest Khoury went 2-for-3 with two doubles, five RBIs and a run scored. Ellis ended 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored, while Wilson finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Jaycee Underwood and Lizzy Simpson both added two hits apiece.
Maddie Dansby also clubbed an RBI double while Abbie Snow finished 1-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.
Madilynn Larman finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs to pace Asher at the plate. Payton Leba also had two hits and scored twice.
Brassfield earned the mound win. She struck out six, walked two and didn’t allow an earned run in four innings. Larman struck out three and walked two in four innings for Asher in the loss.
Ripley 6, Vanoss 3
Vanoss led 3-1 before giving up five runs in the final two innings allowing the Lady Warriors to rally.
The Lady Wolves took advantage of two walks and an error to score three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to rally from a 1-0 deficit. Riley Reed had a two-RBI single in the frame and Brinn Brassfield added a sacrifice bunt.
Ripley got a two-out, two-run double by Keslie McCollom in the top of the sixth inning to tie the game at 3-3.
In the top of the seventh, the Lady Warriors pushed across three more run on three consecutive hits — an RBI triple by Betty Wolfe and RBI singles by Brooklyn Gobble and Carolyn Overton. All those clutch hits also came with two outs.
Ripley pounded 11 hits in the contest and had five players finish with two hits each. Wolfe, Gobble and Dakota Hall each scored two runs to go with their two hits. Faith Folden finished 2-for-3 with a double.
Reed had two of three total Vanoss hits. Brassfield finished 1-for-2 with a double.
Gobble earned the mound win for Ripley. She struck out eight, walked three and gave up three earned runs in seven innings. Reed was the losing hurler. She struck out six and walked two in seven innings of work.
The Lady Wolves now have four losses when the game was tied or Vanoss was winning with two outs and no one on base in the final inning.
Vanoss returns to action Monday at the Earlsboro Festival.
Ripley 14, Asher 1
Betty Wolfe dominated Asher from the circle. She struck out eight, walked just one, allowed just one hit and gave up no earned runs in the four-inning run-rule.
Payton Leba had Asher’s lone hit in the contest.
Carolyn Overton finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored to pace a 13-hit Ripley attack. Saylor Collier went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored, while Kelsie McCollom ended 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Erica Terrell finished 1-for-1 with a triple and two RBIs for the visitors.
Asher hosts Wanette at 5:30 p.m Thursday.
Holdenville sinks Byng
HOLDENVILLE — The Byng Lady Pirates got within a single run in the bottom of the fifth but couldn’t catch host Holdenville in an 8-5 loss to the Lady Wolverines Monday night.
Byng used two errors, a single by Alexa Thompson and an RBI groundout from Havyn Miller to push a run across in the bottom of the fifth inning and cut the Holdenville advantage to 6-5.
The Lady Wolverines answered with two error-aided runs in the top of the sixth and held off Byng for the victory.
Thompson returned to the lineup after sitting out the first portion of the season with an injury and promptly finished 2-for-2 with two walks and two RBIs. Freshman Alona Cooper and senior Kennedy Large also had two hits apiece in Byng’s 10-hit attack.
McKinley Feazle, Large and Karissa Shico all slapped doubles for the Lady Pirates.
Feazle absorbed the mound loss for Byng. She struck out seven but issued five walks and surrendered six earned runs in seven innings.
Brooklyn Brown paced an 11-hit Holdenville offense, going 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Kaden Morris finished 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, while Brayden Smith went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored from her leadoff spot.
Stevi Huff also had two hits for Holdenville and Emmy Marriott walked twice and drove in a run for the home team.
Byng hosted Madill Tuesday and is at Plainview Aug. 24.
Holdenville made the long trip to Idabel Tuesday and is part of the Prague Tournament Thursday through Saturday.
Maud rallies past Stonewall in seventh
STONEWALL — The Maud Lady Tigers scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to stun host Stonewall 6-4 Monday evening.
Stonewall led 4-3 before the late Maud rally.
Stonewall out-hit the Lady Tigers 6-5 led by Sierra Lumbert’s 2-for-3 effort. Tatum Brady and Brittney Littlefield both smacked doubles for the hosts.
Maddie Dustman hit a solo home run for Maud and Aubrey Williams and Jenny Collins both had RBIs.
Kaylee Ford was solid in the circle in defeat for the Lady Longhorns. She struck out five, walked one and gave up just two earned runs. Williams was the winning hurler for Maud. She struck out 10, walked three and gave up three earned runs in seven solid innings.
Stonewall was at Tushka Tuesday and is at Caddo Aug. 24.
