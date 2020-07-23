VANOSS — Vanoss sophomore Riley Reed was known as a slugger for the Lady Wolves during her first prep season last fall. But she put on a power display for the world to see Monday night in Viera, Florida.
Reed made the trip to Viera to compete in the USSAA All American Games and was one of five players in the 13U-14U division to compete in the event’s home run derby. She promptly went out and won the competition.
“It was an awesome night for one of our Vanoss softball players. I love seeing small-school kids doing big things. Riley has a bright future ahead for her,” said Vanoss softball coach Jonathon Hurt.
Reed had two famous fans in her corner during the derby. No, I’m not talking about parents Tyler and Heather Reed.
Former University of Oklahoma hurler Shelby Pendley was pitching to Reed during the competition and famous Sooner Lauren Chamberlain was cheering her on with a microphone in hand.
Both Pendley and Chamberlain are members of the professional softball team USSAA Pride and the derby took place on their home turf — the USSAA Space Coast Complex. Reed was the only Oklahoma girl in the home run contest, so the two former OU stars became instant fans.
“Shelby Pendley pitched to me and that was pretty cool. Lauren Chamberlain was in the back with a microphone kind of hyping me up and stuff,” Reed told The Ada News during a break in her Florida schedule.
During the first round, each player got the chance to swing at three pitches and Riley and two others advanced to a second round after a three-way tie.
Riley was the only player to send a pitch over the fence in the final round, making her the home run derby champion.
“The air is really thick down here. It seemed like it was really hard to get one out,” Tyler Reed said.
Needless to say, it was a night Riley won’t soon forget.
“I’m still kind of shocked right now for even getting to do it. It was really exciting,” she said. “When I hit that last one out, Shelby Pendley turned around with her hands up in the air and Lauren was yelling in the background.”
Winning the title came with another memorable moment. Tonight she’ll get to hit around during a pregame batting performance with Pendley, Chamberlain and the entire USSSA Pride team.
Reed was supposed to try out for the All-American Games last April, but the COVID-19 pandemic shut those down. She and her family still decided to let her participate despite no tryout.
“The kicker was you have to get evaluated to get placed on a team through different stations like ball exit velocity off the bat, pitching velocity and accuracy, timed running, throwing overhand velocity and those types of things,” Hurt said.
Reed was placed on a South region team called the Dragons, who got off to a 3-1 start. She was then selected for the home run derby out of a crop of over 170 players in her age group.
“Those players were chosen by the fastest ball exit velocity station,” Hurt explained.
Reed hit a team-high five home runs as a freshman during the 2019 fastpitch season. She batted .518 with 12 doubles, seven triples and 48 RBIs. She also scored 36 runs.
