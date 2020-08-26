VANOSS — The Vanoss High School softball team produced 37 runs and 26 hits in a pair of lopsided shutout wins over Earlsboro and Maysville at home Monday evening.
Vanoss opened the festival with an 18-0 win over Earlsboro before shutting out Maysville 19-0. The Lady Wolves improved to 8-5 on the year.
Game 1
Vanoss 18, Earlsboro 0
Eryn Khoury and Lizzy Simpson blasted home runs in the Vanoss victory.
The Lady Wolves erupted for 13 runs in the top of the first inning to put the game away early. Both home runs were hit in the first frame — a grand slam by Khoury and a two-run shot by Simpson.
Brinn Brassfield finished 2-for-2 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored in the 12-hit VHS outburst. Jaycee Underwood went 2-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Abbi Snow also had two hits and scored twice.
Vanoss was able to take advantage of five hit batters, four walks and three Earlsboro errors.
Underwood earned the pitching victory. She struck out four, walked none and gave up just two hits in two innings.
Game 2
Vanoss 19, Maysville 0
Riley Reed and Emrie Ellis both slugged home runs in a 14-hit VHS barrage.
Vanoss scored six runs in the first inning, four more in the second before added nine runs in the third frame.
Ellis finished a perfect 3-for-3 with six RBIs and a run scored. She hit a three-run homer in the second inning. Reed’s round-tripper was a two-run blast in the third inning.
Eryn Khoury also finished 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored. Brinn Brassfield went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Jaycee Underwood finished 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.
Maddie Dansby also slapped a double for the home team.
Reed pitched three perfect innings against the Lady Warriors. She struck out six of the nine batters she faced, walked none and didn’t allow a hit.
Latta’s Sanders up to her old tricks
LATTA — Jade Sanders drove home the only run in the game and pitched another masterpiece in Latta’s 1-0 home win over Stroud on Monday.
The game was scoreless through five innings but Hailey Baber led off the bottom of the sixth with a triple. Sanders then promptly delivered an RBI single to push across what turned out to be the game-winning run.
From the circle, Sanders dominated the Lady Tigers. She struck out 14, walked one and allowed just one hit in the complete-game shutout.
Latta finished with five hits, led by Baber’s 2-for-2 outing — which also included a double. Jaycie Prine and Jaylee Willis also had hits for the Lady Panthers.
Latta, now 13-1, was at Coalgate Tuesday and hosts Coalgate next Tuesday.
Plainview makes Byng walk the plank
BYNG — Plainview outhit Byng 15-5 and eased past the Lady Pirates 9-2 Monday at the Bobby Johns Softball Complex.
The Lady Indians jumped out to a 6-0 lead and never looked back.
Riley Lee led hard-hitting Plainview, going 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored. Brooklyn Charnock went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Lexi Hackney finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Brooklyn Stricker also had two hits and scored a run.
Byng got five hits from five different players, Trenity Miller and Britney Brooks-Teel each had RBIs for the home team.
Charnock was the winning pitcher for the Lady Indians. She struck out five, walked two and allowed just one earned run in six innings of work.
McKinley Feazle was solid for Byng. She struck out four, didn’t walk a batter and allowed four earned runs in seven innings.
Byng hosted Lone Grove Tuesday and travels to Bethel on Friday.
Lady Bruins shut out Stonewall
CADDO — Ace hurler Emily Robinson pitched three shutout innings and host Caddo ran past Stonewall 12-0 Monday afternoon.
The Lady Longhorns managed just two hits in the contest — a double by Meghan Sliger and a single by Tatum Brady.
Robinson struck out five and didn’t walk a batter.
Kadey McKay led a 12-hit Caddo attack, going 2-for-2 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored. Kennedy Morgan finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored, while Kylee Anderson went 2-for-3 with a triple, one RBI and two runs scored.
Robinson helped her own cause, going 2-for-3 with three runs scored from the top of the Lady Bruins’ lineup.
Stonewall played Konawa Tuesday and travels to Roff on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.