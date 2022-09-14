Vanoss slips past Latta in eight innings

LATTA — Junior Katrina Dupree’s RBI single in the top of the eighth inning proved to be the difference as Vanoss edged Latta 8-7 in a local fall softball matchup Monday at Swanson Field.
Coach Jacob Grace saw his Lady Wolves improve to 14-8 on the year, while the host Lady Panthers dropped to 16-10.
Latta now heads to Stratford at 4:30 p.m. Thursday while the Lady Wolves travel to Asher on Friday for a festival involving the host Lady Indians and Calvin.
An error and two walks loaded the bases for Vanoss in the eighth inning before Dupree drove in what turned out to be the game-winning run.
The Lady Wolves led 7-5 before Latta scored twice in the bottom of the sixth inning to tie the game and ultimately force extra innings. Jaycee Presley drove in both runs with a two-out, two RBI single.
Vanoss out-hit Latta 10-8. Leading the way for the visitors was junior Eryn Khoury who went 4-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored. Riley Reed finished 2-for-2 with three walks, an RBI, a double and three runs scored. Maggie Stone also slapped a double and scored a run for the winners.
Laraby Jennings led Latta at the plate from her leadoff spot, going 3-for-5 with two runs scored. Presley had two hits, two RBIs and a run scored, while Savannah Senkel went 1-for-3 with a walk and scored two runs.
Jacee Underwood picked up the pitching win. She struck out two, walked one and allowed just two earned runs in the eight-inning, complete-game outing. Three Latta pitchers - Jennings, Senkel and Ollie Miller — combined for six strikeouts and seven walks while allowing four earned runs.
The teams combined for 14 errors — eight by Vanoss and six by Latta.
