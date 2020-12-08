VANOSS — The Vanoss Lady Wolves outscored rival Stratford a combined 56-13 in the first and third quarters of a 94-28 victory over the Lady Bulldogs Friday night inside the Vanoss Activity Center.
Coach Jonathon Hurt’s team, ranked No. 2 in Class A, improved to 5-0 om the year, while Class 2A No. 9 Stratford dipped to 1-1.
The Lady Wolves led 42-12 at halftime and used a 30-9 power surge in the third period to bury Stratford 72-21 heading to the final frame.
Vanoss sank 11 3-pointers — including six by Rileigh Rush, who finished with 18 points.
Emily Wilson hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored a game-high 24 points for the hosts, while Emrie Ellis followed with 23. Abbi Snow chipped in nine points for Vanoss, while Lizzy Simpson followed with eight.
Abbi Phelps scored 10 points to pace Stratford, while playmaker Jaedyn Getman was limited to seven points.
Both teams are at the 2020 Pontotoc Conference Tournament in Roff this week.
Tupelo takes down Stonewall
TUPELO — The Tupelo Lady Tigers rolled to a 10-point halftime lead en route to a 41-27 win over visiting Stonewall Friday night.
Tupelo started the game with a 14-8 run and used a 13-9 second-quarter spurt to grab a 27-17 lead at halftime.
Kylee Watson led the way for the Lady Tigers with 14 points, while Shalyn McCollum followed with 10. Breonna D’Aguanno added eight points for the home team.
Stonewall got 11 points from freshman Sierra Lumbert and five points from Meghan Sliger.
Both teams are at the 2020 Pontotoc Conference Tournament in Roff this week.
